- 3209 Champaign Ave. in Mattoon; Charles and Deborah Rawdin of Mattoon to Allison Posten and Briar Smith of Mattoon, $35,000.
- 1412 Bell Ave. in Mattoon; Ione Hill of Charleston to Curtis Grissom of Mattoon, $62,500.
- 1600 Charleston Ave., right of way, in Mattoon; City of Mattoon to The Illinois Department of Transportation of Effingham, $600.
- 420 Broadway Ave. East in Mattoon; David Hirsch, trustee/Joel Hirsch, trustee, of Chicago to Whole Body Health Center S.C., an Illinois Corporation, of Mattoon, $345,000.
- Approx. 2 acres of farmland in Ashmore, PIN #01-0-00284-000; Winkleblack Farms, LLC of Ashmore to Paul and Carina Winkleblack of Ashmore, $20,000.
- 15829 Sunnydale Drive in Charleston; Mark and Mary Dwiggins of Charleston to Michael and Kelly Hardy of Charleston, $235,000.
- 2136 Richey Ave. in Charleston; Joan Bell, as trustee of the Billy V. Bell Testamentary Trust of Oakland to C323 Properties, LLC of Mattoon, $1,000,000.
- 14581 Cosmos Lane in Charleston; Kellie Clark of Woodstock, Ga. to Michael Koester and Carrie Neese of Charleston, $275,000.
- 6017 Forest Hills Drive in Charleston; Kirk Edward and Cindy Gadberry of Denton, Texas to Christopher Wilkerson and Sharna Mcewanwilkerson of Charleston, $411,000.
- 601 Wabash Ave. in Mattoon; North Creek Investments and Real Estate Holdings, Inc. of Mattoon to Scott and Haley Moutria of Mattoon, $152,000.
- Approx. 4.50 acres of land in Humboldt, PIN #09-0-00018-002; William Cobb, Jr. and Sheila Cobb of Humboldt to Stanley Kenton and Meredith Kenton of Humboldt, $21,500.
- 2904 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Yvette DeCaro of Mattoon to Nathan and Sarah Stahlman of Mattoon, $55,000.
- 208 W. Harrison Ave. in Charleston; Scott Robison of Charleston to Chelsea Deitz of Charleston, $61,000.
- 1605 10th Street in Charleston; Drake Oliver Company, LLC of Charleston to Ethan Kyle and Calvin Joseph Richardson-Wilson of Charleston, $114,500.
- 2217 Commercial Ave. in Mattoon; Jeffrey and Barbara Drake of Mattoon to Richard and Tonya Yoder of Mattoon, $120,000.
- 31 Greenbriar Drive in Mattoon; William Hartenstein and Aleisha Brooke Robertson of Rolla, Mo. to Dominic Fumbanks of Mattoon, $408,830.
- Approx. 41 acres of farmland in Ashmore, PIN #01-0-00457-000; Patrick and Kristi Lawson of Ashmore to Jerry and Jill Sweeney, trustees, of Charleston, $520,000.
- 20990 Arrowhead Road in Ashmore; Patrick and Kristi Lawson of Ashmore to Herbert Lasky of Ashmore, $337,500.
- Approx. 58 acres of farmland in Ashmore, PIN #01-0-00218-000; Patrick and Kristi Lawson of Ashmore to Jeron and Mackenzie Walker of Ashmore, $592,813.
- 2427 Whetstone Road in Charleston; Daniel Ramsey, administrator, of Mattoon to GCZ Coles, II, LLC of Chicago, $90,000.
- 716 Dakota Ave. in Mattoon; Robert Cohoon of Mattoon and Heather Cohoon of Sullivan to Washington Savings Bank, Land Trust #5166, of Mattoon, $7,500.
- 705 Oklahoma Ave. in Mattoon; Douglas Molden of Iola, Wisc. to Spencer Swensen of Charleston, $2,500.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office