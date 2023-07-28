- 29.849 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #12-0-00878-000; Tommie Fehrenbacher of Olney to Stephen Swango and Jacalyn Swango of Charleston, $465,000.
- 101 12th Street in Charleston; Malcolm Hansard of Charleston to Caitlin Johnson of Charleston, $32,000.
- 820 Division Street in Charleston; John Christopher Michael and Katheryn Delores Tabb of Charleston to Osvaldo Angel of Effingham, $62,000.
- 203 Polk Ave. in Charleston; Daniel Palenik of Chicago to Jeffrey Herendeen of Charleston, $46,500.
- 2609 Pine Ave. in Mattoon; Jerry White of Terre Haute, Ind. to Mikel and Josephine Welton of Mattoon, $76,500.
- 904 S. 36th Street in Mattoon; Douglas Gagliardo of Mattoon and Tracy Radtke of College Station, Texas to Marcia Harmon of Mattoon, $155,000.
- 1820 Dakota Ave. in Mattoon; Michael and Sharon Eaton of Humboldt to Douglas Gagliardo of Mattoon, $79,000.
- 644 Woodlawn Ave. in Mattoon; Sopris View Holdings, LLC of Carbondale to Shelly Ingram of Mattoon, $20,000.
- 2816 Champaign Ave. in Mattoon; Jennifer Clough of Mattoon to Franklin and Katie Gilbert of Mattoon, $138,000.
- 1121 Broadway Ave. East in Mattoon; Jack Flash Properties, LLC of Effingham to Washington Savings Bank of Effingham, $17,180.
- 3301 Prairie Ave. in Mattoon; Kyle and Christina Henderson of Mattoon to Rural King Realty, LLC of Mattoon, $275,000.
- 228 Hickory Lane in Mattoon; Jennifer Wysocki of Mattoon to Robin Farkas and Cindy Luzietti of Mattoon, $217,000.
- 40 acres of farmland in Arcola; PIN #09-0-01615-001; State Bank of Arthur #239 of Arthur to N.P. Farm Trust of Arthur, $390,000.
- 2509-2511 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; John Mast, as Trustee of the JHM Declaration of Trust of Humboldt to A&M Rentals, LLC of Tuscola, $98,000.
- 2805 Champaign Ave. in Mattoon; Rebecca Hudson of Mattoon to Jasmine Lira of Mattoon, $75,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office