- Approx. 197 acres of farmland in Humboldt, PIN 04-0-01547-000; Baloo Enterprises, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, of Urbana to Lincoln Delta II, LLC, an Illinois Limited Liability Company, $3,438,750.
- Approx. 7.25 acres of farmland in Humboldt, PIN 04-0-00152-000; Janis Andres of Moore Haven, Fla. to Christopher Robinson of Humboldt, $65,000.
- Approx. 6.25 acres of farmland in Humboldt, PIN 04-0-00153-000; Barbara Wiley of Moore Haven, Fla. to Christopher Robinson of Humboldt, $45,000.
- 122 Woodlawn Ave. in Mattoon; Randall Curry of Mattoon to Gabriel Waldhoff of Mattoon, $97,500.
- 2126 Douglas Drive in Charleston; William and Erin Lawler of Sigel to Joshua and Karissa Decker of Charleston, $78,000.
- 1416 N. 10th Street in Mattoon; Michael and Nichole Epperson of Mattoon to Michael and Jessica Davis of Mattoon, $142,000.
- 21101 E. County Road 400N in Charleston; Fire Lake, LLC in Charleston to Shrader Farms, Inc. of Westfield, $550,000.
- 2516 Champaign Ave. in Mattoon; Darrell and Janice Barnes of Lerna to Jeremiah Sowers of Mattoon, $79,000.
- 904 North 10th Street in Mattoon; Marah Lewis n.k.a. Marah Woodrum of Monticello to Kevin Mahaney of Mattoon, $37,000.
- 310 Silver Street in Oakland; Max Weaver and Judith Weaver of Oakland to James Weaver of Oakland, $4,000.
- 227 State Street in Charleston; Charles Clifton and Susan Clifton of Ashmore to Brandon Bell and Tammy Bell of Charleston, $35,000.
- 681 Eastgate Drive in Charleston; First Financial Bank of Terre Haute, Ind. to Christ Ministries, Inc. of Charleston, $60,000.
- 9 Lafayette Meadows in Charleston; Estate of Patricia Randolph by Debra Kramer, independent executor, of Mattoon to Michael Epperson of Mattoon, $220,500.
- 301 N. 16th Street in Mattoon; Joan Albin of Neoga to Barbara Beals of Neoga, $20,000.
- 313 N. 16th Street in Mattoon; Judith Smith of Mattoon to Washington Savings Bank, Trust 1934, of Gays, $75,000.
- 16719 N. County Road 2400E in Oakland; Estate of Randall Katz of Mattoon to Loren Metheny and Kayli Barnes of Oakland, $100,000.
- 916 Edgar Ave. in Mattoon; Stanley Joseph and Pamela Jo Hoelscher of Mattoon to Judith Wheeler of Mattoon, $74,000.
- 63 Mitchell Ave. in Charleston; Carl Johnson of Hillsboro, Ore. to Thomas Chaney and Heather Chaney of Charleston, $187,000.
- 1802 Meadowlake Drive in Charleston; Paige Parsons of Charleston to Donald and Teresa Shane of Charleston, $143,000.
- 2613 Western Ave. in Mattoon; Patricia Jenkins of Shelbyville to Amethyst Koester of Mattoon, $155,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office