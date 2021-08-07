See the latest events coming up for the Five Mile House

CHARLESTON — The Five Mile House is hosting its next open house on Sunday, Aug. 8.

A musical performance by Joe McLean will kick-off the event at 1 p.m. Sunday and will go until 2:30.

Valerie Gaddis will follow the music with a presentation on spinning, spinning tools, fibers, and more.

On Sunday, Aug. 22, Motherlode Trio will perform in the Commodore Davis Barn. Tom Vance will then show photos of antique barns.

The Five Mile House can be found at the intersection of U.S. 130 and Westfield Road.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0