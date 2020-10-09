Seeing smoke in Central Illinois? Weather service says fires, atmospheric conditions are to blame

The situation was similar elsewhere in Central Illinois. Miller said "the phones were ringing off the hook" at fire departments in Springfield and Lincoln, too, and at the weather office.

The conditions brought visibilities down to 3 to 6 miles in parts of Central Illinois, including Bloomington, Friday morning, according to a Special Weather Statement. The situation also impacted the air quality index, bringing it into the moderate to unhealthy category for sensitive groups, the National Weather Service said.

Western wildfires, continuing to burn in California, Oregon, Colorado and Wyoming are not entirely blameless.

Miller said the milky sky you see looking straight up is caused by smoke from western wildfires being carried by the jet stream, "but the visibility and smoke smell is from local stuff going on."

Illinois officials have released trick-or-treating guidelines. Here are the highlights.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0