Service to community earns West & Co. business of year honor from Mattoon Chamber

For Mattoon office partner Diana Smith, her community service has included annually taking part in the fundraising run to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital facility in Peoria. Smith said one of her cousins had cancer and several of her family members in Peoria are involved with the run, so she decided to join in when a run from Mattoon was first organized.

"Even thought it's exhausting, by the time it's over you want to do it again the next year," Smith said, adding that her fellow runners' passion for helping youths is contagious. Smith said she and her West & Co. colleagues are happy to serve in their communities with the run and other projects. "The community has done so much for our firm. We feel its our obligation to give back in some way."