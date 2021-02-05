Service to community earns West & Co. business of year honor from Mattoon Chamber

MATTOON — West & Co., LLC and its individual team members have been actively involved in community service projects, both big and small, in Mattoon since this public accounting firm opened its first office here in the 1980s.
"We are very proud to be in business in Mattoon," said West & Co. managing partner Brian Daniell, who is a Mattoon native. "We believe it's our duty to give back."
The Mattoon Chamber of Commerce honored West & Co. on Friday for this tradition of community service by presenting the 2020 Small Business of the Year honor to the firm at its Mattoon office, 613 Broadway Ave., along with several letters from the community members who made this nomination.
One of those community members, Ronchetti Distributing Co. General Manager Jeff Collings, said West & Co has contributed to the Eastern Illinois University Ambassadors Scholarship for local students, the Elevate business development center, United Way, the Chamber, the ClassE high school entrepreneurship courses, and many other causes.
Collings also said individual West & Co. team members have served as members of Mattoon's Chamber, Kiwanis Club, Lions Club, Rotary Club and other organizations. He said they have volunteered as basketball scorekeepers at Mattoon High School, youth sports coaches, ClassE mentors and in other roles, including training MHS students for preparation of simple tax returns.
"Over the years, I have had the privilege of serving on local boards and participating in various civic activities with partners and staff of West & Co. They are dedicated and committed to the Mattoon community," Collings said. "West & Co. is more than just a business. They are friends, neighbors, and supporters of our community and serve to make Mattoon viable and attractive."
West & Co. was organized in 1968 with a single office in Effingham and has since grown to include offices in Mattoon, Sullivan, Champaign, Greenville and Edwardsville. The firm provides specialized services in accounting and auditing, taxation, management consulting, employee benefit plan consulting and administration, and litigation support.
Daniell said West & Co.'s service projects have long had a focus on serving youths because they are the "future leaders of the community." Daniell, who was a youth wrestling coach in Mattoon for 30 years, noted that one of his young athletes, Alex Hagen, went on to become a partner in the firm in 2017.
In addition, Daniell said West & Co. encourages its individual team members to get actively involved in the communities where they live and work.
For Mattoon office partner Diana Smith, her community service has included annually taking part in the fundraising run to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital facility in Peoria. Smith said one of her cousins had cancer and several of her family members in Peoria are involved with the run, so she decided to join in when a run from Mattoon was first organized.
"Even thought it's exhausting, by the time it's over you want to do it again the next year," Smith said, adding that her fellow runners' passion for helping youths is contagious. Smith said she and her West & Co. colleagues are happy to serve in their communities with the run and other projects. "The community has done so much for our firm. We feel its our obligation to give back in some way."