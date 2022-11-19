 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From the JG-TC Readers’ Choice 2022: See all the winners 🥇 series
  • 0

Best Carpet Cleaning

  • KIMA Clean & Restoration - Winner
  • Excel Eco Clean - Favorite
  • Wright's Furniture & Flooring - Favorite

Best Computer Repair

  • Double-Hammer Computer Services - Winner
  • Team Technology - Favorite
  • GEFNET Computer/Internet Sales and Service - Favorite

Best Concrete/Masonry Company

  • Hardesty Concrete - Winner
  • Bartels Construction Inc - Favorite
  • Tom Bushur Concrete Construction - Favorite

Best Customer Service

  • First Mid Bank & Trust - Winner
  • Paap Printing - Favorite
  • Armstrong’s Grooming amd Shave Parlor - Favorite

Best Dance Studio

  • Margene's Dance Studio - Winner
  • Mattoon Academy Of Gymnastics - Favorite
  • Sullivan Dance Studio LLC - Favorite

Best Door Installation Company

  • Furry Overhead Door Company - Winner
  • Alco Overhead Doors - Favorite
  • Rocke Overhead Doors - Favorite

Best Electrician

  • Kurt Swango, Austin Swango, Swango Electric,Inc. - Winner
  • Chris Waggle, Mattoon - Favorite
  • Mattex Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical - Favorite

Best Heating/Cooling Installation and Repair

  • Varner And Rawlings - Winner
  • Bosler's Heating and Air LLC - Favorite
  • Paradise Heating & Air Conditioning - Favorite

Best Home Builder

  • Drake Homes Corporation - Winner
  • Luxury Homes, Inc. - Favorite
  • Miller Construction Inc - Favorite

Best Home Remodeling Company

  • Curtis McDowell Construction - Winner
  • Drew’s Handy Services - Favorite
  • Royz Builders & Craftsmen - Favorite

Best Landscaping/Lawn Care Company

  • Hild Landscaping - Winner
  • Pro-Mow Lawn Care - Favorite
  • Dirt Works Landscaping - Favorite

Best Local Painter - Commercial/Residential 

  • Blake Babbs. Reliable Handyman Service - Winner
  • Nick Vilardo, Nfinity Painting - Favorite
  • Mike Hall - Hall’s Painting - Favorite

Best Plumbing Company

  • Harrelson Plumbing & Heating Inc - Winner
  • LD Mechanical Contractors Inc - Favorite
  • Montz Plumbing & Services Charleston IL - Favorite

Best Roofing Company

  • Central Roofing of Mattoon - Winner
  • Legacy Roofing and Restoration LLC - Favorite
  • Drake Roofing & Siding Inc - Favorite

Best Storage Facility

  • Willaredt Self Storage - Winner
  • Jake's Discount Flooring, Cabinets & Storage - Favorite
  • Ramsey Rentals - Favorite

Best Trash Collection Company

  • Howards Disposal Ince - Winner
  • Morgan Disposal - Favorite
  • Mel's Disposal - Favorite

Best Tree Service

  • Top Notch Tree Service - Winner
  • That Tree Guy - Favorite
  • Coon's Tree Service - Favorite

Best Wedding Reception Venue

  • Walk Way - Winner
  • Unique Suites Hotel - Favorite
  • Hager Tree Farm - Favorite

