Shelby County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY — Health officials said 11 additional residents in Shelby County have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Shelby County Health Department on Tuesday said the new cases brings the county total to 1,570 positive cases since the pandemic began. They include seven residents ages 14 to 60 showing mild symptoms and a 60-year-old with moderate symptoms, the department said.
Department officials say a 17-year-old's case has resolved, and the condition of a 74-year-old and an 82-year-old are under investigation.
State metrics Tuesday afternoon showed a total of 7,359 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 117 additional deaths. according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
