Sigel man dies from storm-related injuries

EFFINGHAM — The Dec. 10 tornados and storms that swept across the Midwest have claimed the life of an area man.

George Martin, 60, of rural Sigel, sustained injuries when his semitruck was blown over on Interstate 65 during the severe storms and tornados in rural Missouri.

Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes said in a news release that Martin sustained severe injuries and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He was later released and went home.

Rhodes said Martin suffered a medical event Monday due to his injuries and was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham, where he passed away at 11:33 a.m.

The Effingham County Coroner’s Office was contacted and responded to the emergency room. The investigation is continuing by the Effingham County Coroner’s office, the Missouri Highway Police and FEMA.

