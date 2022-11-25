Small businesses take advantage of Black Friday shopping in Mattoon

MATTOON — Local shops and other vendors got a head start on Small Business Saturday by setting up in the halls of Cross County Mall on Friday morning.

Over 50 booths are ready to open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday for the mall’s Holiday Artisan Market, but a few business owners could not stand the wait.

Designs by Grandma owner Tonia White took advantage of the day by setting up her booth of tumblers, resin jewelry, embroidery items and more. She said she hoped to see plenty of sales by setting up her booth a day early.

As her business has been mostly online, being able to set up a booth in the mall has helped her activate a new customer base.

She said the opportunity “keeps people (supporting small businesses); otherwise it would be really hard to get people to come and see what you have.”

Entrepreneur Alex Houser set up Friday in hopes of selling some of his woodworks, knowing he would not be able to sell on Saturday due to other obligations.

Through his business, U.S. Army Woodworks, he said he sells “Army memorabilia that accurately represents things that Army soldiers would wear on their uniforms.” He added they dive deeper into the military branch more than other businesses would.

As someone who frequently uses the Elevate program for for startup businesses, Houser is no stranger to working out of the mall.

“They do a great job of nurturing young entrepreneurs and following their goals and helping them pursue their passion,” Houser said of the business incubator operating out of the mall.

He said events to support small businesses are important in connecting vendors to an audience. In October, he used the mall's Small Business Expo to kick off selling his work.

"It definitely gets more recognition out there. Last time I was out here was at the expo in October, and that did really well," Houser said. "A lot of people saw it as our launching point."

Heidi Denning, owner of Gram and Grace Designs, said she has been happy to see opportunities for small business owners at the mall.

"I know that Rural King has done a lot of work to breathe life back into the mall, and I just felt like I wanted to be a part of that, and hopefully have something out here for the local people that we draw in our area to purchase," Denning said.

Denning, who sells graphic tees and home décor, decided to begin selling on Black Friday in hopes that shoppers would want to support small and local businesses. She said it is important to support small businesses in the community.

"It's our neighbors, it's our friends, it's our family that are out here, and not just here (at the mall); I just stopped by one of my friends' boutiques on the way here and bought some stocking stuffers," Denning said. "We're supporting these families, and these families are employing our kids and other people from our community."