Snow, gusty winds blow across Central Illinois

Snow and gusty winds blew back into the Central Illinois weather picture Sunday, with more predicted overnight into Monday, but warmer temperatures were expected to hold off any serious snow accumulation.
At least that was the hope of Macon County Engineer Bruce Bird, who oversees snow-clearance operations in the county. He was keeping a weather-eye on the thermometer Sunday afternoon, watching the mercury hover around 32 degrees.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln had predicted up to an inch or more of snow falling in the Decatur-Bloomington area by Monday morning. It was also a similar story in the Mattoon area, with the NWS reporting visibility Sunday afternoon was down to 3/4 of a mile around Mattoon due to snowfall.
Bird said Sunday that whether to activate his fleet of snow plows and gritters would depend what the temperature did overnight.
He said recent rains had warmed road surfaces somewhat, making it harder for snow to stick. “Right now we’re just kind of eyeballing the situation to see how Mother Nature is going to treat us,” he added. “Is she going to be nice or is she going to be mean to us? Usually, she is pretty mean.”
Bird said he looks for the first telltale signs of trouble on bridges and overpasses, which always start to freeze first when temperatures begin to drop.
“If we see that, we’ll automatically get the trucks in because you are going to have to go put some salt out there to keep them from continuing to freeze,” he said. “That is the main thing I am worried about right now.”
The NWS issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook early Sunday that warned of wind gusts up to 30 mph and, on roads where snow does get a chance to accumulate, driving conditions could become slick.
But meteorologist Alex Erwin said the usual snow problem that accompanies strong wind gusts — blowing and drifting — probably would not be a factor this time with whatever snow does stick around on the ground.
“With this being a heavy, wet snow, we’re not overly concerned with blowing snow,” he added. “But in areas where snow is actively falling, it could reduce visibility somewhat.”
Erwin said the outlook for the rest of the week is drying conditions setting in on Monday with a high temp 0f 39 degrees forecast for Wednesday. A chance for a rain and snow mix enters the weather picture again on Thursday and Thursday night, before temperatures plunge sharply: Friday night’s low is predicted to be a frigid 13 degrees.
