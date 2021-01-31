Snow, gusty winds blow across Central Illinois

Snow and gusty winds blew back into the Central Illinois weather picture Sunday, with more predicted overnight into Monday, but warmer temperatures were expected to hold off any serious snow accumulation.

At least that was the hope of Macon County Engineer Bruce Bird, who oversees snow-clearance operations in the county. He was keeping a weather-eye on the thermometer Sunday afternoon, watching the mercury hover around 32 degrees.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln had predicted up to an inch or more of snow falling in the Decatur-Bloomington area by Monday morning. It was also a similar story in the Mattoon area, with the NWS reporting visibility Sunday afternoon was down to 3/4 of a mile around Mattoon due to snowfall.

Bird said Sunday that whether to activate his fleet of snow plows and gritters would depend what the temperature did overnight.

He said recent rains had warmed road surfaces somewhat, making it harder for snow to stick. “Right now we’re just kind of eyeballing the situation to see how Mother Nature is going to treat us,” he added. “Is she going to be nice or is she going to be mean to us? Usually, she is pretty mean.”