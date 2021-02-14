Snow on the way as bitter cold lingers in Central Illinois

LINCOLN – It’s never too cold to snow.
That’s according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, where forecasters are predicting heavy snow early Monday and the deep freeze to continue through much of the week.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of Central Illinois through Tuesday. A wind chill advisory remains in effect until noon Monday.
“We worked Sunday morning on updating our snowfall amounts and they are going to be a little bit higher then what we thought on Saturday,” said NWS meteorologist Nicole Batzek.
The Bloomington area is expected to receive between 4 and 6 inches of snow Monday and the farther south you go, the worse it gets. Decatur is expecting 5 to 7 inches, while Mattoon rests on the edge of a heavier band to the southeast, and snowfall there could pile up anywhere from 6 to 9 inches.
“There are some places that will have locally heavier amounts,” Batzek added.
The dangerous and abnormal cold isn’t going away, either: Wind chill values across Central Illinois were forecast to range from minus 12 to minus 17 overnight Sunday and to range down to minus 17 during the day Monday. Monday night’s actual air temperature is predicted to hover around zero, and the NWS warned of brutal conditions capable of inflicting frostbite on exposed skin in under 30 minutes.
Normal temperatures for this time of year ought to be in the mid- to upper 30s. But Batzek said we’re in the grip of a massive and frigid weather system that has sent thermometers plunging from New Mexico “all the way up to Maine.”
Wednesday’s high will be 19 degrees and on Thursday, Central Illinois may reach 24 degrees. Another weather system could bring accumulating snow to the region on Thursday.
“So after we get through with the snow event, we won’t have much of a change,” Batzek said. “We still encourage everyone to watch their exposure outside, especially early in the week, because the wind chill factors are going to be between minus 15 and minus 20 degrees, and that is not safe.”
Is there any relief in sight?
“It looks like we will stay under freezing throughout the entire week,” Batzek said. “We may get close to above freezing next weekend.”
Cameron Craig, climatologist with the Eastern Illinois University Weather Center in Charleston, blamed a weak jet stream that's allowing cold air from the north to reach the area.
In Coles County, Valentine's Day arrived with a morning low temperature of 3 degrees. Though far colder than normal for this time of the year, it didn't reach the day's record low for the area of minus 2 degrees set in 1905, Craig said.
The 30-year average temperature for Coles County in February is 31.9 degrees, he noted.
And that frigid embrace of an Arctic weather system rushing out of Canada promised a Valentine’s Day gift of snowfall ranging from 5 to 9 inches as it overwhelmed Central Illinois late Sunday night with snow expected to continue through Monday.
Parking bans are likely to be issued in cities and towns across the region. The City of LeRoy announced Sunday that a parking ban would go into effect at 6 p.m. Sunday until the snow is cleared away.
Monday being the Presidents Day holiday should help cut down travel chaos caused by the weather, but Macon County Engineer Bruce Bird said dealing with the fine, powdery snow produced by the extreme cold is difficult.
He said it blows and drifts in the slightest breeze, and he’s had a crew working repeatedly for the last five days just trying to keep roads clear in an area north of Warrensburg, Forsyth and Oreana.
“So instead of Valentine’s Day it’s been kind of like Groundhog Day for us for the last five days,” he added.
Speaking Sunday afternoon, he said he would have a fleet of eight or nine plow trucks and several motor graders fitted with plows in action to try and keep the roads open in the wake of the new snow.
In such frigid temperatures, however, he said plowing the snow is about the only option open to him, as the chemical melting reaction of road salt ceases when the mercury drops to 10 degrees or below.
“And if you put salt down then it actually makes things worse because the salt chunks will help catch the snow and help it pile up on the road,” he said.
While the NWS said its focus right now is on the system moving through the area in the next 24 to 36 hours, Bird said he's already bracing to handle Thursday, when the Decatur area may see another 5 inches.
“So we’re definitely keeping an eye on that,” he said.