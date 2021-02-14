Snow on the way as bitter cold lingers in Central Illinois

Normal temperatures for this time of year ought to be in the mid- to upper 30s. But Batzek said we’re in the grip of a massive and frigid weather system that has sent thermometers plunging from New Mexico “all the way up to Maine.”

Wednesday’s high will be 19 degrees and on Thursday, Central Illinois may reach 24 degrees. Another weather system could bring accumulating snow to the region on Thursday.

“So after we get through with the snow event, we won’t have much of a change,” Batzek said. “We still encourage everyone to watch their exposure outside, especially early in the week, because the wind chill factors are going to be between minus 15 and minus 20 degrees, and that is not safe.”

Is there any relief in sight?

“It looks like we will stay under freezing throughout the entire week,” Batzek said. “We may get close to above freezing next weekend.”

Cameron Craig, climatologist with the Eastern Illinois University Weather Center in Charleston, blamed a weak jet stream that's allowing cold air from the north to reach the area.

