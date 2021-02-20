Snow, sleds and sunshine aplenty Saturday at Charleston's Kiwanis Park

CHARLESTON — After working on snow removal during much of the last week, Chad and Lacey Bollino of Charleston said they decided it was time on Saturday for their family to have some fun in the snow.
The Bollinos and son Bryson Reed, along with neighborhood friends Jay Bell and Milo Hanner, headed to Kiwanis Park in Charleston and spent part of the sunny day sledding down the snow-covered hills there alongside many other families.
"We needed this after 56 hours of work," Lacey Bollino said, adding that there was barely enough snow last winter for a day of sledding. She said Bryson had been looking forward to playing in the snow this winter and, "He kept asking, 'Mom, can we go sledding?'"
She and her family used their own three sleds and borrowed some from others at the park, including an improvised air mattress sled that Michael and Amber Fountain of Charleston brought with them.
Michael Fountain said they could not find any sleds left in stock at local stores on Saturday, so they decided to get an air mattress instead. Both he and his wife took turns using their new purchase to zip down the long, sloping hill toward the Town Branch Creek.
"The air mattress works just fine. It was fun. It was so comfortable you could even go to sleep on it if you wanted to," Fountain said with a laugh.
On the other side of the Kiwanis Park Road, siblings Abigail, Bridgette, Emily and Nichols Gawel of Charleston used their own improvised sleds/snowboards to slide down the hill next to the picnic pavilion.
"They are actually the bottoms of dog crates. They work really well. We were looking for sleds to buy, but all the stores were sold out," Abigail Gawel explained. "We wanted to go sledding and we thought today was a pretty good day for it. It's perfect weather."
Emily Gawel said the snowy conditions and sunny skies coincided well with her being home for the weekend from her studies at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Gawel said there has not been much snow in recent years, so she was thankful to be able to go sledding with her family on Saturday.
Dustin and Sierra Melluzzo of Montrose said their family had not been sledding for a few years, due in part to light and infrequent winter snowfall. They said they took the opportunity on Saturday to dust off their sleds and head to the familiar hills at Kiwanis Park.
"This is where we went sledding as kids, so this is where we ended up today," Sierra Melluzzo said as her son completed his fourth pass down the big hill within a short amount of time.