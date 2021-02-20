Snow, sleds and sunshine aplenty Saturday at Charleston's Kiwanis Park

CHARLESTON — After working on snow removal during much of the last week, Chad and Lacey Bollino of Charleston said they decided it was time on Saturday for their family to have some fun in the snow.

The Bollinos and son Bryson Reed, along with neighborhood friends Jay Bell and Milo Hanner, headed to Kiwanis Park in Charleston and spent part of the sunny day sledding down the snow-covered hills there alongside many other families.

"We needed this after 56 hours of work," Lacey Bollino said, adding that there was barely enough snow last winter for a day of sledding. She said Bryson had been looking forward to playing in the snow this winter and, "He kept asking, 'Mom, can we go sledding?'"

She and her family used their own three sleds and borrowed some from others at the park, including an improvised air mattress sled that Michael and Amber Fountain of Charleston brought with them.

Michael Fountain said they could not find any sleds left in stock at local stores on Saturday, so they decided to get an air mattress instead. Both he and his wife took turns using their new purchase to zip down the long, sloping hill toward the Town Branch Creek.