Snowfall brings work, opportunities for play to Mattoon

MATTOON — The lighter than predicted snowfall that blanketed Mattoon on Wednesday still kept plow crews busy with their work and also created opportunities for other community members to play.

One of the prime spots for playing in the snow was once again the hills along Western Avenue where this roadway slopes upwards toward its railroad overpass, a rare hilly spot in near completely flat Mattoon.

Mattoon resident Lacey Mullins and her daughters, 2-year-old Kenadie and 5-year-old Riley, were among several sledders utilizing these slopes on Wednesday. Mullins said she works at nearby Auto, Truck and Farm Repair, so her family enjoys going sledding along Western whenever snow falls.

"When we get too cold, we go in there, warm up and then come back out," Mullins said. Riley added that she really likes the hot chocolate in her mom's workplace.

Other community members played in their yards in snow that grew thinner as temperatures increased and a light rain fell in the afternoon. A few snowmen could be seen in Mattoon's neighborhoods.

Williams Elementary School student Dawson Baker, 8, said he used a pause in his e-learning during Mattoon School District's snow day to build a snowman in his Elm Ridge front yard, with the help of friends in the neighborhood. The snowman sported a Mario sock hat.

"That was my first time ever making a snowman. It was frustrating and chilly," Dawson said, adding that he would do it again. "The snowman broke a couple of time, but we just built it back up until it stayed.

Meanwhile, Williams head custodian Kevin Wente and his crew worked to make sure that the school would be ready when students return to classes. They cleared snow from the parking areas, driveways, and walkways on campus, and then salted these areas.

Wente said the wet snow was heavy but still relatively easy to plow. Wente said he is thankful that Mattoon received less snowfall than the 7 inches predicted and that there were not high winds creating drifts.

"This is a mild one. This is not bad at all," Wente said.

Snow plow contractor John Thomas and his son, Luke, were across the street removing snow from the parking lot of First Baptist Church. Thomas said he was glad to see schools closed on Wednesday in Mattoon. The Charleston School District also held e-learning that day.

"That saved a lot of traffic from being on the roads and reduced the number of people that could have been driving around getting into accidents," Thomas said.

The contractor said he and his crew planned to help prevent accidents Thursday morning by salting the parking lots that they plowed to reduce slickness there after temperatures drop overnight.

Professor Cameron Craig, who is a consulting meteorologist with WEIU SkyWatch at Eastern Illinois University, said the Charleston area received 2.5 inches of snowfall on Wednesday, when up to 7 inches had been in the forecast.

Craig said the snowfall was not as big as predicted, in part, because overnight temperatures did not dip below freezing until after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and because the winter storm system ended up tracking further south toward southern Illinois and Indiana.

"Winter weather is the most difficult to forecast," Craig said of all the climate factors that are at play. He added that the Charleston area has received just under 3 inches of snowfall so far in January, less than the average of 6.2 inches.