Sold! This week's listing of Coles County real estate transactions

- 12 Charleston Road, Ashmore, $44,900, Federal Nation Mortgage Association to Alma F. Morgan and Dakota L. Crowder
- 716 N. Second Division St., Mattoon, $27,000, Destin Heimlich to Curtis and Linda Henderson
- 913 N. 29th St., Mattoon, $92,500, Heather A. Heicher to Brittany M. Estes
- 405 N. 22nd St., Mattoon, $51,600, Billy Herendeen to Eric A. Ryan
- 7 Brown Court, Mattoon, $40,000, Stonewell Properties LLC to Terry L. Hills
- 10609 E. County Road 1200N, Mattoon, $160,000, First Mid Wealth Management Co. to the First National Bank
- 64 Kickapoo Valley Drive, Charleston, $350,000, Steven Martin to Karl D. Talonen
- 2524 Hidden Oaks Lane, Charleston, $144,000, Carl Brandon Furry to Skylar T. Farris
- 10797 Prestige Drive, Lerna, $152,500, James M. Brummet and successors, as trustees of the Brummet Family Trust to William E. Carter-Alvis
- 14100 N. County Road 80E, Sullivan, North Okaw Township, $277,000, Herbert E. and Betta A. Jerrell to Mervin E. and Clara Ann Mast
- 3687 N. County Road 330E, Mattoon, $53,000, Janet J. Shutts to Amos Pedigo
- 3 Country Lane, Mattoon, $174,000, the William F. Lucier living trust to Paul Conlon
- 100 Prairie Ave., Mattoon, $72,000, D. Keith Atteberry to Dwayne McDonald
- 2205 Prairie Ave., Mattoon, $5,000, Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings LLC to Courtney Musillami
- 616 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, $86,000, St. John's Lutheran Church of Mattoon to Adam and Sarah Jacobsen
- 616 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, $107, Adam and Sarah Jacobsen to Cole and Rachael Mintert
- 5284 Lincoln Highway Road, Charleston, $190,000, Marilyn Oglesby Evans as successor trustee of the J.W. Oglesby revocable trust to Mark Bradley Ryerson, co-trustee of the Ryerson Family Revocable trust
- 2560 W. State St., Charleston, $40,000, Glen Elliott, trusttee, to Dennis W. White
- 2908 Walnut Ave., Mattoon, $99,000, Ashley M. White to Andrew L. Hensley
- 420 Parkview Ave., Mattoon, $64,000, Myles B. Kaufman to Zora Properties LLC
- 1411 Stinson Ave., Mattoon, $135,000, Harold Sherline heirs to Dennis and Melissa Cole
- 3012 Walnut Ave., Mattoon, $84,000, Dennis and Melissa Cole to Alejandro Munoz
- 1317 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon, $56,000, Effingham Apartments LLC to Washington Savings Bank
- 48 Elm Ridge, Mattoon, $155,000, Earl Dobbs to Tracey A. Hardesty
- 1205 W. Polk Ave., Charleston, $126,000, Leslie R. Orlow to Sierra C. Coartney
- 1420 N. 19th St., Mattoon, $125,000, Brian W. Hopper to Destin W. Heimlich
- 2512 Terrace Lane, Charleston, $35,000, Larry Joe Welsh II to Shawn Fizgerald
- 1425 Stinson Ave., Mattoon, $129,900, Jeffrey W. Whightsel to Nancy Card-Cripe
- 1116 Meadowbrook Court, Mattoon, $179,526, Mattoon Community Unit School District No. 2 to Tyler E. and Nicole I. Renshaw
- 32 Elm Ridge, Mattoon, $110,000, David Wade to Jason Heuerman
- 14442 N. County Road 1100E, Humboldt, $2,000, Andrew S. Erickson, trustee for Charleston and Ruth Fuqua, to Danny L. and Loretta J. Chupp
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.