Southwest Illinois restaurants defy COVID restrictions

Restaurants deal with indoor dining ban

The Driemeyers, like thousands of restaurant owners across the state, shut down their indoor dining in March as Pritzker ordered.

They participated in the federal Paycheck Protection Program during the shutdown but the aid was for their employees and not for the owners. Also, they could not get insurance coverage for the products lost during the shutdown.

Ryan Driemeyer, who is a farmer in Bond County, said they spent $5,000 to improve the patio with a 40-foot carport roof at their Breese location and that offering carryout service only is not cost effective.

Now, after reopening in June, they believe they can safely serve their customers and keep their employees on the payroll.

“I have employees that rely on this income,” said Ashley Driemeyer, who also is an insurance agent in Highland. “I rely on this income. Just because the governor decides to shut businesses down, doesn’t mean the bills don’t stop coming in. I still have to pay my mortgage and my car payment and provide for my children.