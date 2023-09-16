MATTOON — Friend-For-A-Day volunteer Michael Smith knew exactly where his athlete, Jimmy Peterlich, wanted to go when the activities began Saturday morning at the Special Olympics Family Festival.

Smith accompanied Peterlich, 24, as he nearly jogged across the carnival games midway to the stations where he could swing a baseball bat, toss a football and fire a giant slingshot.

"Jimmy is a huge sports fan," Smith said after the athlete surprised the game station volunteers with his strength and skills at the Family Festival on the campus of Lake Land College.

Peterlich, who has competed in the 100-meter dash and the softball throw at the Special Olympics, stretched and flexed his right arm in preparation for the festival's games. He explained, "For football, this is my cannon right here."

Smith said he has gotten to know Peterlich's interests in sports and other Family Festival games while volunteering as his Friend-For-A-Day for more than 15 years now at this annual event, which serves hundreds of area athletes.

"Jimmy and I have gotten paired up and we have done it every year since," Smith said.

Mattoon-based Consolidated Communications started the Family Festival in 1984 as a way to provide a day of fun activities for Special Olympics athletes. That effort was led by Dick Lumpkin, founding director of Consolidated, and Midge McDowell, director of Special Olympics Illinois Area 9.

The event has grown to include volunteers from co-sponsors First Mid Bank & Trust and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, and many other community organizations. Maranatha Baptist Church's shuttle bus helped transport an army of volunteers from Lake Land's West Building to the festival area on Saturday.

Each athlete is assigned a Friend-For-A-Day volunteer to guide them through the festivities, which also include a parade, live music, dancing and a picnic lunch.

Smith said he first became a Friend 28 years ago after going to work for Consolidated, and has continued volunteering since retiring this year as president of commercial and carrier business.

"There is just such a good family culture that Dick Lumpkin instilled in Consolidated over the years," Smith said. "(The Family Festival) is one of the events that has brought everyone together."

Smith said he knows Peterlich's parents, Brian and Colleen, so it was a good fit for him to volunteer as their athlete son's Friend-For-A-Day. Their other children are Mike, Tommy and Kelly.

When Peterlich was a youth, he was even more energetic at the Family Festival that he is now. Smith said the young athlete would almost sprint from game station to station, once amassing more than 60 ribbons for repeatedly playing various games.

Smith said volunteering as a Friend-For-A-Day with Peterlich is a workout, but he enjoys seeing all the work that the volunteers put into their game stations, reconnecting with his Consolidated colleagues, and spending time with his friend.

"I just really like to watch Jimmy hang out and have fun," Smith said.

Special Olympics athlete Kent Wilson of Tuscola, at left, and his Friend-For-A-Day, Alicia Adams, visit with therapy dog Sadie and her handler, Julie Viertel, on Saturday during the Special Olympics Family Festival at Lake Land College in Mattoon. Special Olympics athlete Gunner Ballinger of Trowbridge, at right, throws darts at balloons during the Special Olympics Family Festival on Saturday at Lake Land College in Mattoon. A Mattoon High School JROTC color guard marches in the parade at the Special Olympics Family Festival on Saturday at Lake Land College in Mattoon. Special Olympics athlete Joel Hardin of Noble, at right, is accompanied by his Friend-For-A-Day, Stenoree Allen, as he prepares to light the torch during the Special Olympics Family Festival on Saturday at Lake Land College in Mattoon. John Deere TECH Program tractors take part in the parade during the Special Olympics Family Festival on Saturday at Lake Land College in Mattoon.