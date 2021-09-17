Special Olympics Family Festival to hold virtual event Saturday

MATTOON — The 38th annual Special Olympics Family Festival will be available on Saturday, Sept. 18, as a virtual event video, featuring a trip to Aikman Wildlife Adventure in Arcola, for athletes, past volunteers and the general public to view.
Event organizers reported that the "SOFF on Safari" video will bring together past festival friends and new ones for a wildlife sanctuary trip with a special appearance by Illinois State Police statewide social media coordinator Trooper Tracy Lillard.
The festival is an event created by Mattoon-based
Consolidated Communications that brings together more than 600 athletes and 1,200 volunteers for a day of games and activities. The event will be held virtually again this year as COVID-19 caution for athletes and other participants.
The virtual event link will be available at 10 a.m. Saturday on the
Special Olympics Family Festival Facebook page, Twitter at @mySOFFtweets, Instagram at @mySOFFsnaps; and www.consolidated.com/SOFF.
“While we are unable to gather in person, we feel strongly about providing a special virtual event that our athletes, our committed volunteers and our supporters could experience online," SOFF Cahir Tracy Davis-Green. "We are steadfast in our commitment to providing a fun day of activities for Special Olympics athletes and hope to be in-person next year.”
More than 600 athletes registered for the event and will each receive a gift bag. In addition, there are some surprises in store during the virtual experience.
The festival is organized by a committee of representatives from Consolidated, Special Olympics Illinois, Lake Land College, First Mid Bank & Trust and Sarah Bush Lincoln.
Consolidated hosted the first festival in 1984 and is committed to continuing the annual event at Lake Land when it is safe for all involved. For more information, visit consolidated.com/SOFF.
Special Olympics Spring Games 1 (04/26/19)
A race participant receives a high five during region I spring games on Friday at O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
Jason Howell
Special Olympics Spring Games 2 (04/26/19)
A competitor runs down the track during the region I spring games on Friday at O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
Jason Howell
Special Olympics Spring Games 3 (04/26/19)
Competitors jump off the starting line during the 40th annual region I spring games on Friday at O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
Jason Howell
Special Olympics Spring Games 4 (04/26/19)
Competitors jump off the starting line during the region I spring games on Friday at O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
Jason Howell
Special Olympics Spring Games 5 (04/26/19)
Competitors jump off the starting line during the region I spring games on Friday at O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
Jason Howell
Special Olympics Spring Games 6 (04/26/19)
A competitor receives low fives at the conclusion of her race during the region I spring games on Friday at O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
Jason Howell
Special Olympics Spring Games 7 (04/26/19)
A competitor receives a high five at the conclusion of her race during region I spring games on Friday at O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
Jason Howell
Special Olympics Spring Games 8 (04/26/19)
Competitors run down the track during the region I spring games on Friday at O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
Jason Howell
Special Olympics Spring Games 9 (04/26/19)
Competitors run down the track during the region I spring games on Friday at O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
Jason Howell
Special Olympics Spring Games 10 (04/26/19)
A competitor throws a shot put during the region I spring games on Friday at O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
Jason Howell
Special Olympics Spring Games 11 (04/26/19)
A competitor throws a javelin during the 40th annual region I spring games on Friday at O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
Jason Howell
Special Olympics Spring Games 12 (04/26/19)
Members of the Coles County Sheriff's Department embrace and high five athletes and coaches during the opening ceremony of the region I spring games on Friday at O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
Jason Howell
Special Olympics Spring Games 13 (04/26/19)
Athletes and coaches high five members of law enforcement during the opening ceremony of the region I spring games on Friday at O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
Jason Howell
Special Olympics Spring Games 14 (04/26/19)
Athletes and coaches high five members of law enforcement during the opening ceremony of the region I spring games on Friday at O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
Jason Howell
Special Olympics Spring Games 15 (04/26/19)
A young boy from Neoga high fives an Illinois State Police trooper during the opening ceremony of the region I spring games on Friday at O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
Jason Howell
Special Olympics Spring Games 16 (04/26/19)
A young boy from Neoga high fives an Illinois State Police trooper during the opening ceremony of the region I spring games on Friday at O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
Jason Howell
Special Olympics Spring Games 17 (04/26/19)
Athletes and coaches wave to the crowd during the opening ceremony of the region I spring games on Friday at O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
Jason Howell
Special Olympics Spring Games 18 (04/26/19)
Participating schools make their way around the track during the opening ceremony of the region I spring games on Friday at O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
Jason Howell
Special Olympics Spring Games 19 (04/26/19)
The national anthem is sung during the opening ceremony of the region I spring games on Friday at O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
Jason Howell
Special Olympics Spring Games 20 (04/26/19)
Illinois State Police troopers and Charleston Police Department officers run alongside a torchbearer during the opening ceremony of the region I spring games on Friday at O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
Jason Howell
Special Olympics Spring Games 21 (04/26/19)
Illinois State Police troopers and Charleston Police Department officers run alongside a torchbearer during the opening ceremony of the region I spring games on Friday at O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
Jason Howell
Special Olympics Spring Games 22 (04/26/19)
Charleston Police Department officers run alongside a torchbearer during the opening ceremony of the region I spring games on Friday at O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
Jason Howell
Special Olympics Spring Games 23 (04/26/19)
Winners take photos with Illinois State Police troopers during the region I spring games on Friday at O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
Jason Howell
