Springfield ceremony to honor Mattoon man, other fallen firefighters

SPRINGFIELD — Wabash Fire Protection District volunteer Mehdi Mourad of Mattoon and other fallen firefighters are set to be memorialized during an event Tuesday, May 10.

The event will be part of the Fallen Firefighter and Medal of Honor Ceremony hosted by the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office. State Fire Marshal Matt Perez will honor four fallen Illinois firefighters for their sacrifice, and their families will be presented with the Duty Death Gold Badge. Those fallen firefighters are Mourad; firefighter/paramedic Michael Pickering and firefighter MaShawn Plummer, Chicago Fire Department; and Lt. Garrett Ramos, Sterling Fire Department.

Mourad with fire truck (copy)

Volunteer Mehdi Mourad of Mattoon posed for this photo with a Wabash Fire Protection District fire truck

Mourad, 21, died from injuries sustained in a crash on June 27 while he was responding in his car to an accident scene on Interstate 57 near Mattoon during heavy rainfall. He became a Wabash volunteer firefighter early that summer after arriving in the United States from Morocco to study automotive technology at Lake Land College.

The State Fire Marshal's Office reported that the Fallen Firefighter Memorial will start at 10 a.m. at the Firefighter Memorial on the State Capitol Grounds in Springfield. The Medal of Honor Ceremony will follow at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza in Springfield.

One firefighter will be honored with the Medal of Honor, the highest award given by the state to a firefighter for an act of outstanding bravery or heroism above and beyond the call of duty with the possibility of extreme personal risk. Seven firefighters will be honored with the Medal of Valor award, given by the state for an act of heroism or bravery that demonstrated courage and dedication in the face of danger while in the performance of duty.

