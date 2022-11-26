 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

St. John's Lutheran Church to hold Holiday Cookie Walk

  • 0
St. John's Cookie walk 2022

Pictured, from left to right, are St. John's Lutheran Church members preparing for the cookie walk: Hannah Rincker, Will Rincker, Susie Miller, Ellie Herzberg, Abby Herzberg, Liz Herzberg and Christi Diepholz.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — The Ladies Aid of St. John’s Lutheran Church, 200 Charleston Ave. in Mattoon, will host a Holiday Cookie Walk with Christmas Shoppe from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Pecans will also be available.

WHAT'S HAPPENING: Holiday markets, trivia night, book sales and more...

Each year members choose a deserving individual or family to benefit from the funds raised at the event. This year they have chosen Susan Schmidt Sochowski. She is the daughter of the late Pastor Schmidt, who served at St. John’s for many years. The funds will assist with medical expenses.

Coles County Barbershop Chorus to hold Christmas benefit concert
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Looking at the tentacles of cells may help us understand cancer more clearly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News