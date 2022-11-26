St. John's Lutheran Church to hold Holiday Cookie Walk

MATTOON — The Ladies Aid of St. John’s Lutheran Church, 200 Charleston Ave. in Mattoon, will host a Holiday Cookie Walk with Christmas Shoppe from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Pecans will also be available.

Each year members choose a deserving individual or family to benefit from the funds raised at the event. This year they have chosen Susan Schmidt Sochowski. She is the daughter of the late Pastor Schmidt, who served at St. John’s for many years. The funds will assist with medical expenses.