St. John's preschool classroom temporarily closes because of positive test for COVID-19

MATTOON — A half day preschool classroom at St. John’s Lutheran School has been temporarily closed and its students are remote learning due to a positive test for COVID-19, said Principal Trent Duckett.

The principal said St. John's preschool reopened for the 2020-2021 academic year on Aug. 10 and the rest of the school reopened on Monday, noting that all of the other preschool-eighth grade classes there are continuing to be held on campus.

Duckett said the person who tested positive for COVID-19 is not symptomatic. He said St. John's was notified last week as soon as they received the test results.

"We are all in this together," Duckett said, adding that he appreciates the quick notification.

St. John's has a COVID-19 response plan in place that it developed with help from the Coles County Health Department, Duckett said. The school has followed this plan by putting a two week closure in place for that half day preschool classroom and by having those students remote learn during that time frame, he said. The school already had been keeping its various classes separated, he said.