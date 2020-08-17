You are the owner of this article.
St. John's preschool classroom temporarily closes; student positive for COVID-19
St. John's preschool classroom temporarily closes; student positive for COVID-19

MATTOON — A half day preschool classroom at St. John’s Lutheran School has been temporarily closed and its students are remote learning due to one of them testing positive for COVID-19, said Principal Trent Duckett.

The principal said St. John's preschool reopened for the 2020-2021 academic year on Aug. 10 and the rest of the school reopened on Monday, noting that all of the other preschool-eighth grade classes there are continuing to be held on campus. Duckett said the preschool student who tested positive for COVID-19 is not symptomatic. He said this child's family notified St. John's last week as soon as they received the test results.

"We are all in this together," Duckett said, adding that he appreciates the quick notification.

Coles County's weekend COVID-19 cases push total past 600

St. John's has a COVID-19 response plan in place that it developed with help from the Coles County Health Department, Duckett said. The school has followed this plan by putting a two week closure in place for that half day preschool classroom and by having those students remote learn during that time frame, he said. The school already had been keeping its various classes separated, he said.

Duckett said St. John's notified its students' families about the positive COVID-19 test in advance of the rest of the school reopening on Monday, Aug. 17. He said some St. John families have opted to utilize the school's remote learning option, but the majority of them have chosen the in person option and they dropped off 250 students there on reopening day. The school has an enrollment of approximately 300.

The students have been enjoying seeking their classmates again and are following the school's safety measures, the principal said.

"The kids have been really good about wearing their masks. The kids adapt to things better sometimes than adults do," Duckett said.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

