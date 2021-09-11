9/11 memories from JG-TC readers

Envisioning a small plane having veered off course, I went into our great room, turned on the TV, and discovered that hastily assembled news crews were covering the situation.

I was shocked to see the reality: a large passenger jet had struck one of the World Trade Center towers, and the building was on fire. Then, it happened again, and I realized that this scenario wasn’t an accident. Stunned and confused, I was totally focused on the onscreen events, barely noticing anything else for hours—even skipping an afternoon meeting. Before my husband returned from work that evening, I had learned about an attack on the Pentagon and a plane crash in a field in Pennsylvania.

Residing in basically a rural area of the Midwest, I felt no concern for our safety, although that is a false sense of security as anyone, anywhere could fall victim to a military attack in this day and age. Both of our daughters, though, were grown, married, and lived out of state. After I realized the impact of the events of the day, I wondered if we would ever see them again.

— Juanita Sherwood, Charleston

'Dreadful' day won't be forgotten

I was a work that day when my bosses mother called and told him that a plane had struck one of the Twin Towers. At first we didn't think anything of it since in the past small planes had struck the Twin Towers. Not long after the first call, my bosses mother called again and said that a second plane had struck the other Twin Tower. It was at that moment that we all realized that this was done on purpose and that the United States was under attack. It was eerily quiet at that moment as everyone was stunned in the office on what was going to happen next. My wife sent me an email and said one of the Twin Towers collapsed. I kept asking her do you mean a portion of the building collapsed or the entire building. I couldn't believe that the entire building would collapse so I didn't say anything to anyone until she confirmed that the entire building did collapse. Then I told my colleagues that one of the Twin Towers collapsed. Our office closed early that afternoon and sent everyone home to be with their families. I drove from the office in Decatur to my home in Shelbyville in a state of shock. I was hearing that gas stations were running out of gas so I went and got in the long line that had formed at the gas station near the Lake Shelbyville Dam. I was in line across the highway from the gas station and on the winding road in front of the dam. It took nearly two hours to get gas but I was lucky they did not run out. My family watched in horror of all the events that day. How could this be happening in America on our soil? I looked up at the dark sky that night to see if I could see any planes since President Bush ordered all planes out of the sky. I did happen to see some planes late that night heading East, most likely military planes headed to New York and Washington DC. I prayed for all the first responders and their families, the people in the Twin Towers and their families, the people at the Pentagon and their families and the people on all the planes that crashed that day and their families. It's hard to believe it has been 20 years ago since that dreadful day. It was a day I will never forget.

What has changed? These events have caused a lot of additional security measures to be taken at the airports. Even though it takes longer to go through security before boarding a plane it is all worth it to prevent what happened on 9/11. The 20 year war in Afghanistan most likely prevented another attack on America like 9/11. I am thankful to all our troops and their families for their service and for those who were wounded or made the ultimate sacrifice. I am fearful with the recent pull out of American Troops from Afghanistan that something like 9/11 may happen again. I pray for the safety of our country everyday.

— Dave and Sandy Johnston, Shelbyville

'I remember the day well'

I remember 9/11 like it was yesterday. I was in Washington, D.C., about a mile from the Pentagon. I was there for a business trip and was due to take a tour of the Pentagon that very day but could not rearrange my schedule. As I heard about the towers and watched the TV monitors, the meeting was adjourned and then we heard about the Pentagon.

When I walked outside, the building it was utter chaos. People begging others to get in the car with them, saying they didn't want to be alone. Fire trucks driving on the sidewalks to maneuver the gridlock traffic trying to respond. All flights grounded and no cars being rented to leave town.

Yes, I remember the day well. I can close my eyes and still see the mental image of that day. It's hard to believe it's been 20 years. My daughter was just 1 year old and now she is 21.

— Carl Baker, Bethany

American flags

The morning of 9/11, my husband and I were in Alexandria, South Dakota, visiting the baseball coach at Alexandria College that Buzz had assisted while he was the baseball coach at Millikin the year before. Leaving, we called our son who worked at Decatur Memorial Hospital letting him know our destination. He simply said, “You haven’t heard? The Twin Towers in New York have fallen.”

We turned on the radio only to be able to get a few emergency stations where the news anchors were reporting live. Through tears and confused mindset, we prayed throughout the day as we listened to the reports continuing to drive west. We immediately noticed the American Flags being displayed everywhere and on cars as well. We purchased one at the next Walmart. It was obvious that our nation was in mourning as we would see people on the streets talking together. We stopped for lunch and the television was places so customers could see and hear as well as the serving staff. At first, it seemed unreal to those listening, but facial expressions and the apprehension expressed that evening, it was obvious we all understood the horrific situation taking place before us.

American Flags were demonstrated throughout our journey through the western states, and people were open throughout our journey expressing their sympathy and concern for the families of those who died at the Towers, on the plane in Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon Building. The pain we felt for the families, rescue personal … all trying to save lives, etc. It was a time throughout our travels that we observed our nation’s people gathering and talking to one another, praying and caring for one another with concern for all.

It was amazing to see our nation people use our U.S. of America Flag to express their love and support for those that were bruised in everyway by losing lives, etc. The same feeling erupts as we remember today those brave people of 9/11.

— Marge Overlot, Bethany