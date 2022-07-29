 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

alert top story

State awards three Central Illinois groups tourism-related funds

  • 0

SPRINGFIELD — Three Central Illinois organization will receive state funding to support tourism-related projects in the area.

Aikman Wildlife Adventure in Arthur, the Illinois Amish Heritage Center in Arcola and the Paris Center of Fine Arts in Paris will share in $15 million in federal COVID funds announced Friday by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Aikman Wildlife Center will receive $184,000 for various improvements around the zoo.

The Illinois Amish Heritage Center will use its allotted $305,000 for bringing the oldest Amish barn in Arthur to the organization.

The city of Paris will receive $152,995.98 to make improvements at the Paris Center of Fine Arts.

Of the $15 million, $5 million was reserved for festivals, which serve as economic drivers while bringing communities together, and $10 million will support a broad range of other tourism-related project such as attractions, museums, live performance venues and more. 

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Italy's Lampedusa overwhelmed by flood of migrants and refugees

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News