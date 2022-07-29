State awards three Central Illinois groups tourism-related funds

SPRINGFIELD — Three Central Illinois organization will receive state funding to support tourism-related projects in the area.

Aikman Wildlife Adventure in Arthur, the Illinois Amish Heritage Center in Arcola and the Paris Center of Fine Arts in Paris will share in $15 million in federal COVID funds announced Friday by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Aikman Wildlife Center will receive $184,000 for various improvements around the zoo.

The Illinois Amish Heritage Center will use its allotted $305,000 for bringing the oldest Amish barn in Arthur to the organization.

The city of Paris will receive $152,995.98 to make improvements at the Paris Center of Fine Arts.

Of the $15 million, $5 million was reserved for festivals, which serve as economic drivers while bringing communities together, and $10 million will support a broad range of other tourism-related project such as attractions, museums, live performance venues and more.