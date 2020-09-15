 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State: Illinois adds 1,466 COVID cases Tuesday; recovery rate at 96%
0 comments
top story

State: Illinois adds 1,466 COVID cases Tuesday; recovery rate at 96%

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 1,466 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease statewide, including the following 20 additional deaths:

• Christian County: 1 male 90s

• Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

• DuPage County: 1 female 80s

• Jasper County: 1 male 70s

• Jersey County: 1 female 90s

• Kane County: 1 female 80s

• Kankakee County: 1 male 70s

• Macon County: 1 male 80s

• Madison County: 1 male 70s

• Ogle County: 1 female 70s

• Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

• Randolph County: 1 male 80s

• Rock Island County: 1 female 80s

• Stark County: 1 female 80s

SEE MORE DATA HERE

The recovery rate is 96%. 

Other data released Tuesday:

  • IDPH is reporting a total of 264,210 cases, including 8,332 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois
  • The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years
  • The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 8-14 is 3.6%
  • Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,031 specimens for a total of 4,810,827
  • As of last night, 1,584 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19
  • Of those, 373 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing Illinois children?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News