State reports 7,200 new and probable cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 7,201 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 157 additional deaths.

As of Friday, IDPH is reporting a total of 970,590 cases, including 16,647 deaths. As of Thursday night, 4,093 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 837 patients were in the ICU and 496 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.