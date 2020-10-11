State's largest pumpkin — 1,673 pounds — goes on tour in Central Illinois

And he should be proud. It is the fifth-largest pumpkin ever grown in Illinois and it took 105 days of tender loving care to grow.

Since 2013, Bartimus has attempted to grow the state’s biggest pumpkin every year on his property in DeWitt, a small farming town of about 200 residents between Clinton and Farmer City in DeWitt County.

“It’s just amazing,” said A.J. Schaffer of Lincoln. “Something like that doesn’t just grow. That takes a lot of work and care.”

Pumpkins of such great size may need between 80 and 100 gallons of water each day and gain most of their weight in a time span of between three and four months.

“Some days they can gain over two pounds per hour,” Bartimus said. “You can look at it in the morning and then again in the afternoon and it can look very different.”

The roots can outgrow a 30-by-30-foot area, but need care virtually every day. Pumpkins are a fruit which get the same fertilizer as other fruits and vegetables.

The pumpkin sits on a trailer, but for transport, a forklift and a specially created crane are necessary.