Staying safe during extreme cold in Coles County

MATTOON — Calls for service tend to spike in the winter when homeowners discover their furnaces are not working properly just as outdoor temperatures start to plunge.

"When we get the temperatures like we are forecasted to get, it can be pretty scary," said Sarah Marshall, owner of Atteberry & Marshall Heating & Air in Allenville and Charleston.

The National Weather Service reported Wednesday morning that dangerous, bitter cold temperatures are likely Thursday night through Saturday in East Central Illinois. That forecast also included the likelihood of strong wind gusts of 30-50 mph Thursday afternoon into Friday night and snowfall of 2-4 inches into Thursday evening.

Marshall said she recommends getting furnaces checked before winter to ensure efficient operation, prevent carbon monoxide leaks, and prevent break downs in frigid weather. She also recommended keeping flues clear of snow and warned that regulators can freeze in extended bitter cold. She cautioned that some residents, particularly older ones, may try to get by with malfunctioning furnaces.

"Check on friends and family when it gets to this time of year. That's a pretty big thing, too," Marshall said.

Mattoon Public Works Director Dean Barber said city crews will be working around the clock to clear the snow from the significant winter storm that is expected on Thursday and Friday.

"Residents are reminded to help keep streets open for snow plows by parking in the driveway if possible," Barber said. "This makes it easier for our crews, and it makes it easier for you to shovel your way out after the storm."

Barber said this storm will be accompanied by high winds. Tree limbs in the roadway can be reported to 217-235-5171, or 217-234-2454. The high winds are expected to cause heavy drifting, especially on the edges of the community.

Extremely low temperatures are also expected. Barber said it is helpful to leave a small amount of water running when temperatures are below 10 degrees. He said this helps to prevent water lines and water meters from freezing.

While the sun was still shining Wednesday afternoon, Gail Nelson of Mattoon took her 6½-year-old Australian shepherd mix, Roxie, to burn off energy at the Mattoon Community Dog Park in advance of the winter storm.

"She likes the cold weather. When it's 50 degrees, she starts panting," Nelson said. Still, she said Roxie keeps her exercise limited to a quick run in their fenced backyard when the temperatures drop too far for comfort. "She won't stay out long when its like that."

Dr. Lisa Williams, a veterinarian at Albin Animal Hospital near the dog park, said cold weather presents several hazards for pets. She said it's important to use pet safe salt outside to prevent poisoning.

Williams said owners should also be careful to keep pets away from antifreeze, which can be fatal if ingested. She said if a vehicle is parked outdoors, it may be a place where stray animals will keep warm. Consequently, she said it's a good idea to make some noise around the vehicle before starting it to help scare animals away.

"I think the more common conditions we see during cold weather are related to changes during the holidays," Williams said. "Some pets are overwhelmed with visitors and other pets. This is a common time for us to see dog fights."

The veterinarian advised pet owners to be very careful with introductions between new animals, adding that some may be safer and happier if they remain separated.

"There are several common ingestions we see around the holidays that can be dangerous for pets," Williams said. "Eating a lot of people food or treats has the potential to cause severe illness and is best avoided by sticking to your pet’s normal diet. Cats especially are interested in decorations, ribbon, and tinsel which can cause life-threatening damage to their body if ingested."

Other medical professionals, including those who care for people, have their own advice. According to Vinil Bhuma, chief medical officer for HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, the low temperatures greatly increase the risk of hypothermia.

“When exposed to cold temperatures, your body begins to lose heat faster than it’s produced,” he said. “Lengthy exposures will eventually use up your body’s stored energy, which leads to lower body temperature.”

Signs of hypothermia include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, slurred speech and drowsiness, according to the health professionals. The conditions can affect dexterity, and possibly brain function.

For those experiencing severe ailments due to possible hypothermia or other temperature-related ailments such as frostbite, Bhuma suggests the patient seeks medical attention as soon as possible. “Especially if the individual’s oral temperature is less than 95 degrees,” he said. “If medical care is not immediately available, move the individual into a warm room or shelter as quickly as possible. Remove any clothing that may be wet and begin to warm the individual starting with the center of the body.”

Health experts suggest a person should be outside no longer than 30 minutes at a time during bouts of extremely low temperatures. Along with the low temperatures, people should also be aware of the wind chill.

“As the wind increases, heat is carried away from the body at a rapid rate, driving down the body temperature,” Bhuma said. “Another tip to keep in mind is to remember that warm beverages can help with warming, but you should avoid alcohol.”

Alcohol causes blood vessels to dilate and can cause a person to rapidly lose heat while exposed to cold weather. “The consumption of alcohol and decreased dexterity from the cold can also be a dangerous combination,” Bhuma said.

Donnette Beckett contributed to this report.

Close 1 of 6 Baby Jack (copy) Baby Jack the donkey and co-owner Brandon Eaton of Cooks Mills, at center, during Pleasant Grove Baptist Church's live nativity display on Nov. 25 at Mattoon Lightworks at Peterson Park. Evelyn Weber and Travis Whitaker are standing to the left. Tunnel of lights (copy) Lightworks visitors got to see the Christmas decorations, including the tunnel of lights, by foot during the annual opening night walk through event at 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Lightworks was then set be open for driving tours every evening through Dec. 26. Lightworks dinosaurs Illuminated dinosaurs have long been a favorite decoration with children of all ages at Mattoon Lightworks. Victorian family The Victorian era family trimming a Christmas tree is one of the many decorations at Mattoon Lightworks in Peterson Park. St. John's Lutheran Church and School can be seen in the background. Lightworks 2 (copy) Workers set up the silhouette of a giant dog wearing a Santa Claus hat that is part of the Mars Petcare-sponsored decoration at Mattoon Lightworks. Tyler Ross Jones Santa House (copy) Pictured, from the left, are Garth Jones and his parents, Bob and Judy Jones, in front of the Tyler Ross Jones Santa House. The Joneses have restored the Santa House in memory of their son, Tyler. The house has been placed in front of the Lightworks display at Peterson Park to host visits with Santa Claus during the Christmas season. Photos: 2022 Mattoon Lightworks Here are several photos from the 2022 Mattoon Lightworks display of illuminated Christmas decorations at Peterson Park. 1 of 6 Baby Jack (copy) Baby Jack the donkey and co-owner Brandon Eaton of Cooks Mills, at center, during Pleasant Grove Baptist Church's live nativity display on Nov. 25 at Mattoon Lightworks at Peterson Park. Evelyn Weber and Travis Whitaker are standing to the left. Tunnel of lights (copy) Lightworks visitors got to see the Christmas decorations, including the tunnel of lights, by foot during the annual opening night walk through event at 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Lightworks was then set be open for driving tours every evening through Dec. 26. Lightworks dinosaurs Illuminated dinosaurs have long been a favorite decoration with children of all ages at Mattoon Lightworks. Victorian family The Victorian era family trimming a Christmas tree is one of the many decorations at Mattoon Lightworks in Peterson Park. St. John's Lutheran Church and School can be seen in the background. Lightworks 2 (copy) Workers set up the silhouette of a giant dog wearing a Santa Claus hat that is part of the Mars Petcare-sponsored decoration at Mattoon Lightworks. Tyler Ross Jones Santa House (copy) Pictured, from the left, are Garth Jones and his parents, Bob and Judy Jones, in front of the Tyler Ross Jones Santa House. The Joneses have restored the Santa House in memory of their son, Tyler. The house has been placed in front of the Lightworks display at Peterson Park to host visits with Santa Claus during the Christmas season.