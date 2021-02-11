Stephanie Ramsey honored as Mattoon Chamber Ambassador of the Year

MATTOON — The Mattoon Chamber of Commerce plans to resume offering Business After Hours open houses in June after they have been on hold since mid-March 2020 due to the pandemic.
When these networking events restart, Chamber Ambassador coordinator Stephanie Ramsey and her team of more than two dozen fellow volunteers will be ready to help staff them once again.
"I think everyone will still all be on board when event time rolls around again," Ramsey said of the Chamber Ambassadors.
Ramsey, who is a financial analyst with First Mid Bank & Trust's corporate office in Mattoon, has volunteered as a Chamber Ambassador for five years and has served as the coordinator for the last four years. Since the pandemic began, Ramsey has kept these volunteers connected online and coordinated their work at the Chamber's annual Golf Classic on Aug. 28.
The Chamber honored Ramsey's volunteer service by presenting its 2020 Ambassador of the Year award, plus a gift basket from Morgan's Meat Market, to her Thursday morning at its office, 1518 Broadway Ave.
"She does an amazing job for us. Our Ambassador group would not survive without her help," said Chamber Executive Director Ed Dowd. "She does a fantastic job of coordinating all that for us. She does a great job of making sure everything flows smoothing during the events."
The Chamber Ambassadors also help staff this organization's annual dinner, Business Expo, Winter Swing miniature golf event, and Community Update Breakfasts with the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce, all of which were cancelled due to the pandemic.
In place of presenting its annual awards at the dinner, the Chamber has been delivering these awards in person to the honorees. West & Co. received the Small Business of the Year award on Friday and the Citizen of the Year presentation is in the works.
The Ambassador of the Year honoree said she first volunteered for this program five years ago to promote her employer and to serve the community. Ramsey said she stayed on in this role because she enjoys working with Dowd, Executive Assistant Latonya Davies, and the other Chamber Ambassadors.
Ramsey said she had fun working alongside her fellow Chamber Ambassadors outdoors at the 2020 Golf Classic, which was organized with the help of students in the Coles County ClassE high school entrepreneurship program. Ramsey said she looks forward to helping staff the 2021 Golf Classic on June 25 at Meadowview Golf Course, Business After Hours open houses, and other resumed special events.
"It's always a great way to interact with the community and meet new people," Ramsey said. She added that, "You don't realize how much you miss those events until you can't be part of them."