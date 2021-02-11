Stephanie Ramsey honored as Mattoon Chamber Ambassador of the Year

"She does an amazing job for us. Our Ambassador group would not survive without her help," said Chamber Executive Director Ed Dowd. "She does a fantastic job of coordinating all that for us. She does a great job of making sure everything flows smoothing during the events."

The Chamber Ambassadors also help staff this organization's annual dinner, Business Expo, Winter Swing miniature golf event, and Community Update Breakfasts with the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce, all of which were cancelled due to the pandemic.

In place of presenting its annual awards at the dinner, the Chamber has been delivering these awards in person to the honorees. West & Co. received the Small Business of the Year award on Friday and the Citizen of the Year presentation is in the works.

The Ambassador of the Year honoree said she first volunteered for this program five years ago to promote her employer and to serve the community. Ramsey said she stayed on in this role because she enjoys working with Dowd, Executive Assistant Latonya Davies, and the other Chamber Ambassadors.