Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

STRASBURG — Ten members of Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 traveled to five area cemeteries on Saturday, May 20, and placed 219 flags on the graves of veterans in preparation for Memorial Day.

The Auxiliary places the flags a week before Memorial Day to allow early visitors to see the flags on the graves of their loved ones.

Eighty-four flags were placed at St. Paul’s Cemetery; eighty-six flags at Grace Cemetery; forty-three flags at Richland Cemetery; four at Wade Cemetery and two at Lookout Cemetery.

Auxiliary members assisting with the placement of the flags included Cinda Held, Charlene Telgmann, Bonnie Lawrence, Kathy Eckstein, and Jamie Brown, and Junior members Abby, Anna, Aubrey, Adeline Brown and Shae Vonderheide.