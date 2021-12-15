Strasburg park restoration project gets early Christmas gift

STRASBURG - For Justin Krile, Strasburg Park is a place for families and children to get active and come together for events like the Strasburg Lions Club’s annual homecoming event and other gatherings.

Having seen its better days, village officials announced in August their plan to restore the park in time for the town’s 150th anniversary in 2024.

“The homecoming is something that brings people from years past back to the community and you can see family reunions held there usually several times a month,” Krile said. “It’s important to have something that’s nice and that people can take advantage of so everybody sees value in that.”

To help cover some of the costs associated with the park’s restoration, Strasburg village members received an early Christmas gift of $10,000 from Shelby Electric Cooperative and CoBank.

The money will go toward the village’s plan, which includes building a new pavilion next to the baseball field, complete with accessible bathrooms, a concession stand, storage spaces for the Lion’s Club and softball teams, and a kitchen with an open counter and a covered seating area.

The plans also include adding accessible playground equipment, resurfacing the tennis and basketball courts, and replacing the walking path.

The estimated total cost of these renovations is $583,000.

“We formed this group originally because we knew at some point we were going to have larger projects,” said Krile, who is president of the Strasburg Community Action Network (SCAN). “We knew something like this was going to come about because of the structural problems that we had and it was an easy decision.”

Krile said the network - which was founded in 2013 - serves as a committee made up of residents, Lion’ Club members and village board members to fundraise and help with projects throughout the community, including the park project.

“I played softball on that field and they still play softball on that field,” said Linda Oakley, who is the village’s administrative clerk and treasurer. “We work together and it’s nice to see that it’s used and we’re anxious for it to be used even more.”

Oakley said the village has applied for a grant from the state that will give them half of the funds needed to complete the restoration, and are reaching out to the community and various organizations for the remaining amount. At the moment, they have received $38,000 from residents plus another $50,000 from the village.

At the community center, Oakley said they currently have envelopes numbered one through 200 for residents to take and donated an amount of money that is synonymous with the number on the envelope.

The gift received Wednesday was made possible after the cooperative planned to donate $5,000 and it was matched by CoBank through its Sharing Success program that provides support to charitable organizations and local municipalities across the nation.

“We live and work in these communities,” said Kevin Bernson, vice president of media and public relations at Shelby Electric Cooperative. “We benefit, they benefit and it’s just a good thing to do especially in smaller towns that have projects and don’t really have the resources to be able to come up with funds.”

Since the inception of the program in 2012, the cooperative has received matching dollars from the CoBank for other donations it has made to the Roxy Theatre in Shelbyville, the Shelby County Veteran’s Fund, the Taylorville Development Association, and the Meridian Ag Foundation.

Gary Kull, a park committee member, said it is important for a small community like Strasburg to have meeting places like the community center and the park so that residents can come together for events and begin to learn more about each other.

In addition, Kull said new residents have been moving into the York Acres property in the southwest part of town and a park with newer equipment will hopefully bring more in, as well as retain those who are already here.

“In a bigger place you have multiple spots where you can take part in some kind of activities but in a small town they always take place in the park,” Kull said. “We want to make it something that really everybody can be proud of.”

