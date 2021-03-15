Strong winds, storms possible across Central Illinois

A swath of Central Illinois will face strong winds today, followed by possible isolated thunderstorms this evening and tonight.

The National Weather Service at Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for the following counties: Cass, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fulton, Jasper, Lawrence, Logan, Macon, Mason, Menard, Morgan, Moultrie, Richland, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott and Shelby.

The weather service said the region would face strong easterly winds gusting 35 to 45 miles per hour through midday. While isolated thunderstorms are possible later, severe storms are not expected at this time.

Further north, several counties, including DeWitt, McLean, Tazewell and Champaign, were expected to face a mixture of rain, freezing rain and sleet. A light accumulation of sleet and patchy spots of ice could develop, the weather service said, especially on untreated bridges and overpasses.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A quarter to three quarters of an inch of rain is possible throughout the morning.

A few storms are possible again Wednesday night. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, especially south of Interstate 72, the weather service said.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.