Summer of fun ahead, and the JG-TC is ready to report

I kept having the same thought over and over again during the busy Independence Day weekend: What a difference 12 months makes.

A year ago, July 4 was all about what wasn't happening. Parades, fireworks and events had been canceled because of COVID — another in a long line of touchstones altered by the pandemic.

The absence made this year's activities all the more special.

I think such excitement will continue all summer long as more and more normalcy creeps back in.

At the JG-TC, we're excited about having the opportunity to chronicle this new chapter in the recovery effort. Our revamped website will showcase photos and videos from events throughout the region.

We are fortunate in Central Illinois to have plenty of activities. This summer will be full of fun, and we'll be there to help you. Visit jg-tc.com/events to see our calendar.

For those of you organizing the various events and wanting to get the word out, you can follow the same link to share your information with a much bigger audience

And if you have a story idea, I'd love to hear about it. Email me at ccoates@herald-review.com.

Thanks for reading.

Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisCoates.

