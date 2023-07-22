MATTOON — The sound of Darth Vader's sinister mechanical breathing reverberated through the Demars Center before he strode into view Saturday morning.

The Sith Lord then led a contingent of Imperial personnel into the midst of surprised Bagelfest attendees dining at the annual celebration's free bagel breakfast. This sight would terrify beings throughout the galaxy in the "Star Wars" films but stirred excitement among the festival-goers as they clambered for photos.

"It was a lot of fun. I'm glad we got the reaction we did," said Darth Vader, also known as Aaron Brigman of Mattoon, part of the Midwest Garrison of The 501st Legion. He and four others from this Imperial costuming club visited with those at the breakfast and then rode on a parade float at Bagelfest, which had a "Star Wars" theme this year.

Brigman said most Midwest Garrison events, which include children's hospital visits and fan conventions, are more than an hour away from Mattoon. He was glad to have an event close to home, even though the sunny weather made wearing the heavy black costume in the parade very hot.

Darth Vader was joined by an Imperial officer and two TIE fighter pilots, plus bounty hunter Din Djarin from the spinoff series "The Mandalorian," at Bagelfest.

"I am glad we got to see them. It was good timing," said April Karpus-Weddle of Mattoon after she and her family ran into the Midwest Garrison members at breakfast. "We are big 'Star Wars' fans."

One of the Imperial TIE fighter pilots got down on a knee to greet 2-year-old Shiloh Miller, who gave a fist bump to this figure wearing a black helmet and flight suit.

"That was unexpected. It was a great addition for the kids," said her great grandmother, Rebecca Cooper of Charleston. "(Shiloh) was a little hesitant at first, but then she wanted to go back and see them again."

The Midwest Garrison rode on the parade float of Bimbo Bakeries USA, which purchased the Lender's Bagels bakery in Mattoon in 2020. When this plant opened in 1986, founding family member Murray Lender hosted a free bagel breakfast for the community. The breakfast evolved into the annual festival.

Bimbo Bakeries USA's float was decorated with images of the company's bear mascot, Osito, dressed as a Jedi and a Sith Lord, plus a giant inflatable TIE fighter. Several other floats and vehicles were decorated for the "Star Wars" theme, with Jedi master Yoda and Grogu (often colloquially known as "Baby Yoda") being especially popular.

The Rev. John Coin, a longtime "Star Wars" fan, dressed as a Sith Lord and Tim Crask dressed as a Jedi while they engaged in a lightsaber duel on the float from First Southern Baptist Church.

As a member of the Indy Lightsaber Academy in Indianapolis, Coin said he was excited when he heard about Bagelfest having a "Star War" theme this year.

"I was like, 'YES! I have stuff for that," Coin said. His 12-year-old daughter, Ziva, wore a Darth Vader costume and his 10-year-old son, George, wore a clone trooper uniform for the occasion.

Sisters Anna Froescchle, vacation Bible school director at First Presbyterian Church, and Alicia Seng, the church's youth director, said "Stellar" was selected as the theme for their Aug. 11-13 program about a week before Bagelfest's theme was announced, so they felt the timing was fortuitous.

For their parade entry, they picked two otherworldly cycles designed and built by their father, Steven Seng. The smaller one is controlled with handles by a cyclist sitting low to the ground. The other, a large tricycle, is controlled by two cyclists using foot pedals. The latter one can go forwards, backwards, sideways and in circles.

"It's been in a lot of different parades, but this is the first time in a Mattoon parade," Alicia Seng said of this cycle, built in 1988.