The JG-TC's No. 1 story of 2020: Healthcare providers adapt to COVID-19 in 2020

MATTOON — Medical staff at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center have been adapting to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly nine months now.

Those efforts began in mid-March with Sarah Bush Lincoln screening patients and other visitors as they entered its facilities, setting aside specific space for COVID-19 treatment, and temporarily opting away from some elective procedures.

Jim Hildebrandt, vice president for medical affairs at the health center, said at the time that the overall goal was to "flatten the curve" by limiting exposure to the virus and limiting positive cases to avoid overburdening the health care system's capabilities.

"That's exactly what we're hoping to accomplish," Hildebrandt said. "That's how you flatten the curve. It's what we want to do before the virus takes a significant toe hold."

Later in March, Sarah Bush Lincoln temporarily converted its Mattoon Walk-In Clinic along Dettro Drive into a Respiratory Clinic for addressing issues for patients with respiratory symptoms only during the coronavirus pandemic.

