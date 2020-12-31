 Skip to main content
The JG-TC's No. 1 story of 2020: Healthcare providers adapt to COVID-19 in 2020
STORIES OF THE YEAR

The JG-TC's No. 1 story of 2020: Healthcare providers adapt to COVID-19 in 2020

SBLHC drive-through coronavirus testing (copy) (copy)

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center registered nurses Jody Will and Shelby Jackson prepare Charles Bartlett of Neoga for drive-through COVID-19 testing on May 12.

 Dave Fopay

MATTOON — Medical staff at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center have been adapting to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly nine months now.

Those efforts began in mid-March with Sarah Bush Lincoln screening patients and other visitors as they entered its facilities, setting aside specific space for COVID-19 treatment, and temporarily opting away from some elective procedures.

Jim Hildebrandt, vice president for medical affairs at the health center, said at the time that the overall goal was to "flatten the curve" by limiting exposure to the virus and limiting positive cases to avoid overburdening the health care system's capabilities.

"That's exactly what we're hoping to accomplish," Hildebrandt said. "That's how you flatten the curve. It's what we want to do before the virus takes a significant toe hold."

Later in March, Sarah Bush Lincoln temporarily converted its Mattoon Walk-In Clinic along Dettro Drive into a Respiratory Clinic for addressing issues for patients with respiratory symptoms only during the coronavirus pandemic.

In mid-May, Sarah Bush Lincoln began offering drive-through COVID-19 testing. Community members received nasal swab tests while driving through a small garage building in a temporary location in a parking lot on the health center grounds. Drive-through tests were subsequently provided at some clinic locations, as well. The testing site was moved in late October to the Mattoon Walk-In Clinic.

Sarah Bush Lincoln announced in early November that it planned to postpone some elective surgeries because of the number of COVID-19 patients it has hospitalized. Kim Uphoff, vice president for operations, said at the time that there were 38 patients hospitalized with the disease caused by the coronavirus at one point then. She noted that was the highest number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

"It's been steadily climbing the last couple of weeks," Uphoff said. She added that Sarah Bush Lincoln has 93 beds for general medical and surgical use and those had been at or near 100% capacity for about a week. The hospital's total number of beds is 145 but that includes those reserved for specialty services: intensive care, behavioral services and women's and children's services.

Last month, front-line health care workers at Sarah Bush Lincoln began receiving doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech that are being distributed nationwide. Under the state's vaccine distribution plan, counties that have high COVID fatality rates are a priority. Coles County is one of those.

"It's the light at the end of the tunnel," said hospital pharmacy Director Matt Clifton at the time about the prospect of, at some point, ending the coronavirus pandemic. "We've been dealing with it for so long it seems surreal. It's still going to be a long journey."

