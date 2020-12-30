The JG-TC's No. 2 story of 2020: LSC Communications plant closure in Mattoon costs nearly 800 jobs in 2020

MATTOON — Nearly 800 jobs were lost as the LSC Communications, previously known as R.R. Donnelley, manufacturing facility closed after more than 50 years in operation in Mattoon.
The Chicago based LSC company announced in mid-January that it planned to close the Mattoon facility and two other locations as part of efforts to streamline its commercial printing operations for magazines and catalogs. The company subsequently shared little information with the community about the timetable of the closure in Mattoon and did not respond to inquiries from the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier newspaper.
LSC Communications was the largest industrial employer in Coles County, according to information on the Coles Together economic development organization's website. Overall, LSC trailed only Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Eastern Illinois University and Lake Land College with the most employees, according to Coles Together. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity reported that the total number of workers affected by the closure was 796.
Mattoon's LSC facility, located along north U.S. Route 45, celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018 and had been issuing employee hiring announcements as recently as mid-January and had been partnering with Lake Land College on a fast track training program for prospective new employees.
As news of the scheduled LSC Communications plant closure spread, local officials announced that they were already working to provide assistance to the employees through retraining programs. The joint announcement was made by officials with the cities of Mattoon and Charleston, the Mattoon and Charleston Chamber of Commerce offices, Lake Land, and Coles Together.
"The college offers a variety of educational and training opportunities and will work closely with impacted individuals to create a transition plan for their future career path," said Lake Land President Josh Bullock at the time.
Job fair plans for former LSC employees were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Representatives with the Mattoon Community Food Center and the One Stop Community Christmas charitable program reported seeing an increase in requests for service this fall from former LSC employees.
Local officials have been helping market the former LSC Communication facility since its closure. Mattoon City Administrator Kyle Gill said this site has received interest recently from prospective buyers. The property is located along railroad tracks and near an access road for an Interstate 57 interchange.
The Business Wire and other news outlets reported in September that the LSC Communications company has been acquired by private investment and equity firm Atlas Holdings of Greenwich, Connecticut.
