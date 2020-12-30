The JG-TC's No. 2 story of 2020: LSC Communications plant closure in Mattoon costs nearly 800 jobs in 2020

MATTOON — Nearly 800 jobs were lost as the LSC Communications, previously known as R.R. Donnelley, manufacturing facility closed after more than 50 years in operation in Mattoon.

The Chicago based LSC company announced in mid-January that it planned to close the Mattoon facility and two other locations as part of efforts to streamline its commercial printing operations for magazines and catalogs. The company subsequently shared little information with the community about the timetable of the closure in Mattoon and did not respond to inquiries from the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier newspaper.

LSC Communications was the largest industrial employer in Coles County, according to information on the Coles Together economic development organization's website. Overall, LSC trailed only Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Eastern Illinois University and Lake Land College with the most employees, according to Coles Together. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity reported that the total number of workers affected by the closure was 796.