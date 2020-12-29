The JG-TC's No. 3 story of 2020: Coles County businesses face challenges from COVID-19 restrictions, minimum wage increase

Public health restrictions prompted by COVID-19 posed challenges for Coles County businesses in 2020, as did an increase to the Illinois minimum wage.
A statewide prohibition on indoor service at bars and restaurants started in mid-March due to the pandemic. They were allowed to reopen for outdoor service on May 29 when the state entered Phase 3 of its reopening plan, and later were allowed to open for limited indoor service starting June 26 when the state entered Phase 4. The indoors service prohibition resumed in early November as COVID-19 cases surged and has been in place ever since.
"As a business owner, I worry about my staff," said Hubbartt's Downtown Diner co-owner Lisa Raciti-Hubbartt in mid-March at her Mattoon restaurant. Of the dine-in closure, she said, "We are just going to have to take it day by day."
Many restaurants that had not offered outdoor dining before introduced this service over the summer. Some set up canopies through early fall to provide comfort for their diners and to expand their seating space. Local governments took steps to help with outdoor dining, such as Charleston closing Seventh Street from Madison to Monroe avenues to create seating space. Restaurants also have stepped up their curbside pickup and delivery services.
Indoor entertainment venues in Charleston and Mattoon also have had to shut down at times. For example, the AMC Classic Mattoon 10 was closed from mid-March until early September and then closed again in early November.
Businesses also took a hit from Eastern Illinois University's campus closing in mid-March in response to the pandemic. Eastern's fall semester began with a mixture of in-person and online classes, but the university switched to online only instruction after Thanksgiving as a precaution.
There have been fewer Eastern students living in Charleston and frequenting local businesses during much of 2020. In addition, the cancellation of in-person commencement ceremonies reduced the number of student families staying in local hotels.
In addition, the closure that was announced in January for the LSC Communications manufacturing facility in Mattoon eliminated the jobs for nearly 800 workers from Mattoon and the surrounding area.
Regarding the minimum wage, the state began incrementally increasing it in 2019 with the goal of reaching $15 per hour in 2025 to help low income workers. That process has continued during the pandemic, adding to payroll costs for businesses.
Officials with the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and with local government parks and recreation organizations also have voiced concerns about the added costs for employing extra summer help.
"As the minimum wage grows, we are going to have to continue raising the admission price," said Lytle Park Superintendent Justin Grady this summer, adding that Lytle Pool in Mattoon is expensive to operate because of its large size.
This year has included the closure of Pizza Hut in Charleston; GNC and Long John Silver's in Mattoon; and Family Video in Charleston and Mattoon, plus the announcement that the JCPenney store at the Cross County Mall will close in March.
The county also has seen business openings such as Glik's at the mall, Weber Optiks in the new Shores Jewelry Building, VitalSkin Dermatology and the HSHS Multispeciality Care clinic, all in Mattoon, plus the Zen Leaf cannabis dispensary in Charleston.
