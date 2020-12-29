The JG-TC's No. 3 story of 2020: Coles County businesses face challenges from COVID-19 restrictions, minimum wage increase

Public health restrictions prompted by COVID-19 posed challenges for Coles County businesses in 2020, as did an increase to the Illinois minimum wage.

A statewide prohibition on indoor service at bars and restaurants started in mid-March due to the pandemic. They were allowed to reopen for outdoor service on May 29 when the state entered Phase 3 of its reopening plan, and later were allowed to open for limited indoor service starting June 26 when the state entered Phase 4. The indoors service prohibition resumed in early November as COVID-19 cases surged and has been in place ever since.

"As a business owner, I worry about my staff," said Hubbartt's Downtown Diner co-owner Lisa Raciti-Hubbartt in mid-March at her Mattoon restaurant. Of the dine-in closure, she said, "We are just going to have to take it day by day."