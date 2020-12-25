The JG-TC's No. 5 story of 2020: Coles County Fair, other events canceled due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Fair, Bagelfest, Charleston-Mattoon fireworks and other major events were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community members adapted to these circumstances by holding virtual versions of some long standing events and by organizing new, socially distanced activities.
The Coles County Fair had been billed as Illinois’ oldest continuous fair. Fair Board President Tom Jones said at the time of the cancellation that a few other fairs are older, but Coles County's had been held annually since 1854.
"There are a lot of things to take into consideration. It was a hard decision for us, but I think we did the right thing for the community," Jones said of the cancellation. He added that they had to consider the community's health and safety, plus the economic infeasibility of holding a fair when the grandstand could not be filled to capacity and carnivals were not being licensed by the state.
Although fairs and accompanying livestock shows were canceled throughout Illinois, Coles County 4-H and other chapters of this University of Illinois Extension-led organization were still able to hold virtual livestock and general project shows to honor their youths. In addition, the Coles County Extension Foundation presented a virtual Coles County Junior Livestock Premium Auction as a fundraiser for 4-H'ers.
"There are still bills even though there wasn't a real (Coles County) fair and a real auction this year," said 4-H parent Heather Metzger at the time. Her young son Colby shows beef cattle raised on their family farm in rural Charleston.
The cancellation of the annual Mattoon Bagelfest and its signature free bagel breakfast, which started in 1986 as a celebration of the Lender's Bagels plant opening, led to some modified activities being held there, as well.
Bimbo Bakeries USA, which is the new owner of the Lender’s Bagels factory in Mattoon, provided its products for a free drive-through Bagelfest Breakfast at Peterson Park. A virtual take on the annual Run for the Bagel food race was offered, too.
Other cancellations included Charleston’s Red, White & Blue Days celebration of the Fourth of July, the Charleston-Mattoon July 4 fireworks at the Coles County Memorial Airport, and the annual airshow at the airport. Even though there was no community fireworks show on Independence Day in Mattoon, individual residents filled the sky with their own private fireworks displays that night in and around town.
Celebrate Downtown Mattoon's Halloween trunk-or-treat was canceled and its Christmas event was scaled back, while Charleston's Halloween and Christmas events on the courthouse square became drive-through events.
Charleston High School, Mattoon High School, Eastern Illinois University and Lake Land College canceled their commencement ceremonies and homecoming activities, but still honored their graduates via online events.
In addition, Mattoon High School held a parade that spotlighted each of the graduates in the class of 2020. Parades became a common sight in Charleston and Mattoon as community members organized small, drive-by processions for loved ones celebrating birthdays.