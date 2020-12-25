The JG-TC's No. 5 story of 2020: Coles County Fair, other events cancelled due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Fair, Bagelfest, Charleston-Mattoon fireworks and other major events were cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community members adapted to these circumstances by holding virtual versions of some long standing events and by organizing new, socially distanced activities.

The Coles County Fair had been billed as Illinois’ oldest continuous fair. Fair Board President Tom Jones said at the time of the cancellation that a few other fairs are older, but Coles County's had been held annually since 1854.

"There are a lot of things to take into consideration. It was a hard decision for us, but I think we did the right thing for the community," Jones said of the cancellation. He added that they had to consider the community's health and safety, plus the economic infeasibility of holding a fair when the grandstand could not be filled to capacity and carnivals were not being licensed by the state.