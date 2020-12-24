The JG-TC's No. 6 story of 2020: Charleston, Mattoon see protests in response to violence against Blacks

Local protests in response to violence against Blacks started shortly after incidents that put the issue in the national spotlight earlier this year.

Some heated words between protesters and others took place during at least one of the demonstrations but they were absent of any violence.

The first local event took place in Charleston in May, a march from the Eastern Illinois University campus to the courthouse square. It took place shortly after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Charleston Police Department issued a statement after the march acknowledging the “peaceful protest.” It praised people “from all walks of life” for expressing concern about the death of Floyd and others.

“You showed great poise while at the same time spreading the message,” the statement said.

Days later, another march and protest took place in Mattoon, with a march that ended at City Hall.