The JG-TC's No. 7 story of 2020: Coles County schools adjust to remote learning

Local public schools and institutions of higher learning all went with online instruction-only for at least part of 2020.

Going to what’s become known as “remote” learning as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus was a late decision for both the Charleston and Mattoon school districts.

After the state of Illinois ordered all schools closed to in-person attendance last spring, the districts developed plans to allow students to return to classes when the 2020-21 school year began in August.

But as the new school year approached, Coles County saw some of its highest COVID-19 case numbers. That led officials in both districts to make the move to change course and postpone students’ return to actual classrooms.

Charleston delayed the start of its school year by two weeks for preparation time.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}