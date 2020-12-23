 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The JG-TC's No. 7 story of 2020: Coles County schools adjust to remote learning
0 comments
alert top story

The JG-TC's No. 7 story of 2020: Coles County schools adjust to remote learning

{{featured_button_text}}
Year in review: Remote learning

Mattoon Riddle Elementary School second-grader Lucy Strader works on a math test in October during remote learning at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA.

 JG-TC FILE PHOTO

Local public schools and institutions of higher learning all went with online instruction-only for at least part of 2020.

Going to what’s become known as “remote” learning as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus was a late decision for both the Charleston and Mattoon school districts.

After the state of Illinois ordered all schools closed to in-person attendance last spring, the districts developed plans to allow students to return to classes when the 2020-21 school year began in August.

But as the new school year approached, Coles County saw some of its highest COVID-19 case numbers. That led officials in both districts to make the move to change course and postpone students’ return to actual classrooms.

Refurbished displays find new home at Mattoon Middle School drive through Christmas event

Charleston delayed the start of its school year by two weeks for preparation time.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mattoon reopened classrooms in October and Charleston followed a month later. As with both districts’ original reopening plans, there was the option for students to return or remain with only online instruction.

Neither school district indicated that any changes in the plans were likely after the holiday breaks this month.

Watch now: Charleston cannabis dispensary opens

Eastern Illinois University also started the school year with in-person instruction in some classes. However, the university later announced that classes would be offered online-only after the Thanksgiving break, though students could return to campus.

Rob Stroud's 5 memorable stories from 2020

Lake Land College also reopened in the fall with health screenings, a mix of course offerings and other precautions remaining in place. The college was continuing to maintain that plan as the school year’s first semester came to a close.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

A message from the editor: Your digital subscription helps us report on our community

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News