The JG-TC's No. 8 story of 2020: Charleston dispensary opens with state allowing cannabis sales

CHARLESTON — The first local business that took advantage of Illinois’ legalization of cannabis sales opened in Charleston earlier this month.

The Zen Leaf recreational cannabis dispensary took over the location that formerly housed a Family Video store.

Its opening followed the city of Charleston’s approval of a cannabis sales ordinance and issuing of a building permit earlier in the year.

There’s apparently been some interest in a similar business in Mattoon, where a sales ordinance got the OK in June, but no development plans are yet in place.

At the time of Zen Leaf’s opening, Mattoon city Administrator Kyle Gill said a couple of businesses have inquired about opening in Mattoon.

Zen Leaf and other establishments are able to operate under the state law that allows adults to buy a limited amount of cannabis.