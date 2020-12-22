The JG-TC's No. 9 story of 2020: Election brings some changes to Coles County area public officials

CHARLESTON — The biggest changes with the 2020 election for Coles County came in state and federal races, but the county did elect a state’s attorney and new county board members as well.

Featured races for the county in November included the one to replace longtime area Republican state lawmaker and Mattoon native Dale Righter in the Illinois Senate.

The contest went to Darren Bailey, a Clay County resident and currently a state representative, who fended off primary and general election challenges.

The Republican’s primary challenger was Jeff Fleming of Richland County and in the general election he faced Democrat Cynthia Given, also of Richland County.

Righter announced in May of last year that he wouldn’t seek re-election, marking an end to 23 years in the state legislature that also included time in the House of Representatives.