 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The latest Coles County marriage licenses
0 comments

The latest Coles County marriage licenses

{{featured_button_text}}

Berry Allen Turner and Sharon Marie Starnes, both of Charleston

Dennis Ray Crenshaw and Addie B. Crenshaw, both of Decatur

Marshall Clinton Vaugh of Charleston and Kelsey Jo Erwin of Bethany

Jordan Scott Baker and Brittany Noelle Banks, both of Mattoon

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois Public Health releases updated COVID data

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News