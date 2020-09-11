The latest Coles County marriage licenses

Ian Hendrickson and Amber Dawn Gray, both of Charleston
Luke Garred Johnson and Sandra Joan Busch, both of Charleston
Joshua Richard Hanft and Jessica Catherine Hull-Sherlock, both of Charleston
Colton Alexander Whitley and Haiven Isabella Bowersock, both of Mattoon
Brandon Lee Trueblood and Lindsey Rian Claxon, both of Mattoon
Kyle Dewayne Smith and Melissa Diane Moxley, both of Noblesville, Indiana
Travis Michael Owens and Leah Gail Hildebrand, both of Charleston
William Joseph Lansu and Lindsey Renee Reveland, both of Charleston
Joseph R. Wagner and Deborah Ann Conlin, both of Sullivan
