The latest Coles County marriage licenses
Ian Hendrickson and Amber Dawn Gray, both of Charleston

Luke Garred Johnson and Sandra Joan Busch, both of Charleston

Joshua Richard Hanft and Jessica Catherine Hull-Sherlock, both of Charleston

Colton Alexander Whitley and Haiven Isabella Bowersock, both of Mattoon

Brandon Lee Trueblood and Lindsey Rian Claxon, both of Mattoon

Kyle Dewayne Smith and Melissa Diane Moxley, both of Noblesville, Indiana

Travis Michael Owens and Leah Gail Hildebrand, both of Charleston

William Joseph Lansu and Lindsey Renee Reveland, both of Charleston

Joseph R. Wagner and Deborah Ann Conlin, both of Sullivan

