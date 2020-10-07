This Lakewood man sold his motorcycle for an engagement ring. 2 decades later, he found the bike.

LAKEWOOD — Twenty-four years ago, Richard Moon owned a 1975 Rupp RST 100 street model motorcycle for just a few months before he decided to propose to his future wife.

But he had a decision to make: the motorcycle or an engagement ring.

“I sold it to get married,” Moon said. The couple just celebrated their 23rd anniversary.

It had sat in a co-worker’s chicken shed for more than 20 years, caked with dust and, well, bird droppings. “I put a new spark plug in it and I sprayed ether in it,” he said. “And it started up on the first kick.”

Moon knew nothing about the motorcycle’s history when he bought it in 1996. He just wanted a bike to practice riding. While in his possession, he researched Rupp Industries through phone calls and letters after he bought it for $50. He even contacted a former employee from the company’s manufacturing plant.

Moon had fun on the bike for a while before he quickly sold it for a profit at $2,000, just enough for an engagement ring.

Life goes on.