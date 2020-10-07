This Lakewood man sold his motorcycle for an engagement ring. 2 decades later, he found the bike.

LAKEWOOD — Twenty-four years ago, Richard Moon owned a 1975 Rupp RST 100 street model motorcycle for just a few months before he decided to propose to his future wife.
But he had a decision to make: the motorcycle or an engagement ring.
“I sold it to get married,” Moon said. The couple just celebrated their 23rd anniversary.
A 1996 Herald & Review article by Tony Reid told the story of Moon and his special find, the motorcycle.
It had sat in a co-worker’s chicken shed for more than 20 years, caked with dust and, well, bird droppings. “I put a new spark plug in it and I sprayed ether in it,” he said. “And it started up on the first kick.”
Moon knew nothing about the motorcycle’s history when he bought it in 1996. He just wanted a bike to practice riding. While in his possession, he researched Rupp Industries through phone calls and letters after he bought it for $50. He even contacted a former employee from the company’s manufacturing plant.
Moon had fun on the bike for a while before he quickly sold it for a profit at $2,000, just enough for an engagement ring.
Life goes on.
Moon is now a paramedic and an employee for Short’s Furniture in Shelbyville. While delivering a mattress to a customer, he met the son of the late Joe Tex, the man who bought the motorcycle from him in 1996. The motorcycle had never been moved from the barn after the purchase. “He had a very large collection,” Moon said. “He had all kinds of cool things there.”
Moon asked to simply see the motorcycle again, for nostalgia reasons.
Shortly before he sold the bike, Moon and his 4-year-old son, Cody, rode it for the last time. The little boy died from natural causes months before Moon’s wedding. The family still is unsure of what caused the boy's death.
When the opportunity to buy the motorcycle arose, Moon took up the offer.
Now with the internet, he was able to find more, accurate information about Rupp RST 100 bikes. The brand has its own Facebook page of Rupp enthusiasts. According to Moon, only 200 bikes like his were made. The serial number indicates his bike was number 52 on the production line.
The motorcycle appraised at $4,000, although he paid slightly less. “To me, it’s worth a million dollars,” Moon said.
Along with the motorcycle, Moon received all the original receipts, owner’s manual, newspaper clippings and letters he had accumulated in the few months he owned in 1996.
Although the motorcycle had sat still for another 24 years, the elements have caused some damage. And finding parts for the motorcycle is difficult.
“The transmission doesn’t run anymore,” Moon said. “So it doesn’t go.”
Moon’s 13-year-old son Levy is now nursing the bike back to health. “He was so excited when we got back, he started cleaning it,” Moon said. “But he is ready to ride it.”
The motorcycle is special to his son, not only for its entertainment value.
“It’s my dad’s and I know how much it means to him,” Levy said. “And there’s not that many anymore.”
However, the teenager knows the bike will get its share of wear and tear once it is running. Levy already has a motorcycle and a 4-wheeler to ride.
“When I ride my bike I break a lot of things,” Levy said about his current motorcycle. “Right now I broke the back spokes of my tire.”
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
