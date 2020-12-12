 Skip to main content
Time is running out: Where in Central Illinois to get your live Christmas trees, decor🎄
CHRISTIAN COUNTY

Engdale Farms, Taylorville, (217) 820-0775 or 820-0776, Illinois 48, turn south on Cherokee; hours are: Tuesday thru Friday and Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. thru Dec.16, weather permitting, pre-cut; Fraser firs. Scotch pine and white pine in fields, Firs and spruces. Facebook.

CLARK COUNTY

Dahnke’s Pine Patch, Martinsville, (217) 251-6688, 10015 E. U.S. 40, three miles east of Martinsville. Open through Dec. 23, Monday through Friday 3 to 5 p.m;  Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 12:30 to 5 p.m. Wholesale and retail trees; choose and cut Scotch and white pine and Fraser fir; white pine, live, balled and burlapped; wreaths; garland; grave blankets; pillows; saddles; swags; roping; Santa sleigh rides, barn lot, country crafts; wholesale fundraising wreaths, barrel train. Facebook or dahnkespinepatch.com.

COLES COUNTY

Hager Tree Farm, (217) 349-8689. www.hagertreefarm.com. Located 6 miles east of Charleston on Illinois Route 16; turn south on County Road 2250E (at the Enon Baptist Church sign). The tree farm is one-half mile on the west side of the road. 1 to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Sunday, or by appointment, through Dec. 16. We are also offering delivering to within a 10 mile radius of our farm. Choose and cut Scotch and white pine trees; tinted, shaken, bailed and drilled. Pre-cut Fraser fir trees, wreaths (custom wreaths made fresh daily), greenery, roping, grave pillows, blankets and crosses, vintage and folk art Christmas candles. Pin-type tree stands, tree bags, and dug trees. Free hot wassail, cocoa, popcorn and cookies on weekends. Facebook.

Mandana Tree Farm, 20466 Route 16, Ashmore, (217) 345-5588. Facebook. 4.5 miles east of Charleston. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday,  10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Closed Dec. 12. Choose and cut white pine, Canaan fir, Douglas fir, Norway spruce. Shake and bale.

Tucker’s Tree Farm, (217) 234-2917. From Mattoon, go to Coles Station on Illinois Route 121, turn north at County Road 020E and follow the signs. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday thru Sunday. Fraser fir; white pine and Scotch pine; live, dug and baled trees; trees shaken and netted; drill system tree stands. Gift shop with wreaths, roping, grave blankets and pillows. Free popcorn and hot chocolate. Facebook.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Keller Tree Farm, (217) 521-1934. four miles southwest of Toledo and 5 miles north of Jewett at County Road 375N. Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 23. Norway and white pine trees. Free cookies, hot chocolate and candy canes for the kids, sleigh rides (weather permitting). Tag a tree or cut it and take it with you.

DEWITT COUNTY

Christmas Trees at Hedrick Farms, Wapella, (217) 935-3400; U.S. 51 north to Waynesville blacktop turn left, 4-1/2 miles to Forest Road, turn right, 1-1/2 miles at T-road turn right; noon to dusk Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to dusk Saturday, noon to dusk Sunday through Dec. 24; white and Scotch pine, balsam, Douglas fir, up to 10 feet; pine grave blankets and pillows, wreaths available, call ahead. Tagging anytime, call ahead.

LOGAN COUNTY

North Fork Tree Farm, Mount Pulaski, (217) 674-3476; west on Illinois 121 from Warrensburg about 9 miles, turn left on 300 Street, 3 miles west; open 9 a.m. to dusk weekends, noon to dusk Thursday and Friday, through Dec. 20; trees up to 10 feet; Scotch, white pine and fir, live trees available, call first; customer or farm cuts; wreaths, roping, grave decorations, crafts. Facebook.

MOULTRIE COUNTY

Buxton’s Garden Farm & Flower Shop, (217) 728-7993, between Sullivan and Bethany on Illinois 121 or four miles east of Bethany on Illinois 121. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 24. Precut Balsam, Canaan, White, Douglas and Fraser firs, silk arrangements, cemetery items, handmade wreaths and gift shop. Contact paula@buxtonsgarden.com. Facebook. Buxtonsgarden.com.

MACON COUNTY

Four Es Trees Inc., Decatur, (217) 864-4704; 5651 Traughber Road, 1/2 mile west of Mount Zion off County Highway 30 Elwin blacktop, look for signs. Last day for the 2020 season will be Dec. 13. Open by appointment after that.  www.fourestrees.com

