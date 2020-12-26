To Charleston Rotary, ‘service’ includes $700,000 in donations

CHARLESTON — In the 1950s, the Charleston Rotary Club contributed funds to help vaccinate local children against polio.

This fall, for World Polio Day, the club donated $2,651 to continue vaccinating against polio in the two remaining countries where it exists.

Both donations are part of about three-quarters of a million dollars the Charleston Rotary Club has contributed to local and international health, poverty and education projects since the 1950s.

Rotary International records indicate the Charleston club has donated almost $45,000 to eradicate polio and $291,538 to help with other public health, poverty and education needs in developing countries in the past 70 years. Charleston Rotary has spent a similar amount locally.

Rotary’s motto is “Service Above Self” and in the last dozen years, the Charleston Rotary Club has contributed $30,000 toward construction of the 2008 Charleston Library addition, donated $30,000 to the Charleston school district for technology upgrades and provided $24,000 to the school district’s current “Leader in Me” project.