To Charleston Rotary, ‘service’ includes $700,000 in donations

CHARLESTON — In the 1950s, the Charleston Rotary Club contributed funds to help vaccinate local children against polio.
This fall, for World Polio Day, the club donated $2,651 to continue vaccinating against polio in the two remaining countries where it exists.
Both donations are part of about three-quarters of a million dollars the Charleston Rotary Club has contributed to local and international health, poverty and education projects since the 1950s.
Rotary International records indicate the Charleston club has donated almost $45,000 to eradicate polio and $291,538 to help with other public health, poverty and education needs in developing countries in the past 70 years. Charleston Rotary has spent a similar amount locally.
Rotary’s motto is “Service Above Self” and in the last dozen years, the Charleston Rotary Club has contributed $30,000 toward construction of the 2008 Charleston Library addition, donated $30,000 to the Charleston school district for technology upgrades and provided $24,000 to the school district’s current “Leader in Me” project.
In that same time period, Rotary has spent more than $30,000 for scholarships for Charleston High School graduates to attend Eastern Illinois University. And, along with Mattoon and several other Rotary clubs in the area, Charleston has been a financial sponsor of Rotary Comedy Night for more than 20 years that has raised as much as $17,000 a year so area high school sophomores can have free heart scans at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
While Charleston Rotary does not keep a record of its local giving, the club and individual members have made some other large donations:
- In the 1950s, Charleston Rotarians contributed more than $70,000 for construction of the Charleston Community Hospital, now the building on 18th Street that houses health and human services agencies.
- As a club, Charleston Rotary made a $2,000 donation toward construction of Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Individual members donated as well, and Rotarian Bob Moore served two terms as president of the hospital board of directors when the facility opened in 1977.
- Charleston Rotary led the $75,000 fund drive to build a new community swimming pool in 1970. In appreciation, city officials named the pool the Rotary Community Pool. The club later donated $10,000 for pool upgrades.
- Since 1980, Charleston has sponsored 39 Charleston High School students to spend a year as Rotary Youth Exchange students in another country and hosted 52 foreign students at Charleston High School.
- For more than 30 years, the Charleston club donated money to the Prentiss Institute, a school for black children in segregated Mississippi.
- In addition to sponsoring local youth sports teams and Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, the club paid for “tonsillectomies for several youth,” helped with surgery expenses for a young girl and contributed to the cost of airfare and expenses to Denver for a local youth who needed special medical treatment.
Vaughn Jaenike, retired dean at Eastern Illinois University, was the club’s first Polio fund chairman in the late 1980s. Jaenike said Charleston Rotarians contributed more than $20,000 that first year of the Global Polio Eradication Program. That amount now approaches $45,000.
At that time, 1987, according to Rotary International, there were 350,000 active polio cases worldwide and just 10 percent of the world’s children were free from the polio threat.
Today, 99% of the children in the world are polio-free and only a handful of cases remain in just two countries — Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Rotarians do good work around the world through the Rotary Foundation, helping build schools, supply clean water and supplying medical treatment and equipment.
A Rotarian who contributes $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation is called a Paul Harris Fellow, named for the founder of Rotary. There have been 167 Charleston Rotarians over the years who have attained Paul Harris Fellow status, including 32 current club members. The late Tim Gover, mayor of Mattoon, was a member of the Charleston Rotary Club. He was a Paul Harris Fellow, having contributed more than $10,000 to the Rotary Foundation over the years.
Charleston Rotary meets on Zoom at noon each Tuesday. New members welcome More information is at Charlestonrotary.wordpress.com.