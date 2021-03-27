Tornado warning expires in Coles, Cumberland counties; storms remain possible

UPDATE 9:15 p.m. A tornado warning for southeastern Coles and Cumberland counties expired at 9 p.m., but storms remained possible, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
Much of the region was under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.
The weather service said damaging wind gusts and hail were the main threats possible in storms on Saturday afternoon and evening.
POSTED 8:40 p.m. A tornado warning is in effect until 9 p.m. for southeastern Coles and Cumberland counties, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
At 8:29 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Toledo, moving east at 40 mph, the weather service said.
The weather service warned that flying debris could be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles may occur. Tree damage is likely.
Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
