Trick or treating planned in Charleston, Mattoon

MATTOON — Trick or treating hours are still scheduled to be offered for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 31, in both Charleston and Mattoon.

Citywide trick or treating in Mattoon will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Houses that choose to participate are asked to keep their porch lights on that night. Trick or treaters and their families are advised to observe social distancing guidelines.

Trick or treating in Charleston will will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Charleston has posted Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines for this activity on its website, which include asking trick or treaters to incorporate protective face masks into costumes and to use hand sanitizer.

PHOTOS: A look back at Mattoon businesses through the years

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.