 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trick or treating planned in Charleston, Mattoon
0 comments

Trick or treating planned in Charleston, Mattoon

{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Trick or treating hours are still scheduled to be offered for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 31, in both Charleston and Mattoon.

Citywide trick or treating in Mattoon will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Houses that choose to participate are asked to keep their porch lights on that night. Trick or treaters and their families are advised to observe social distancing guidelines.

Trick or treating in Charleston will will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Charleston has posted Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines for this activity on its website, which include asking trick or treaters to incorporate protective face masks into costumes and to use hand sanitizer.

COVID restrictions for Macon, DeWitt, Coles, area counties announced

PHOTOS: A look back at Mattoon businesses through the years

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: GOP bus tour comes to Mattoon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News